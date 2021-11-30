Three students killed and six injured in US high school shooting

30 November 2021, 20:34 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 22:17

The shooting took place at Oxford High School, in a town north of Detroit, Michigan
The shooting took place at Oxford High School, in a town north of Detroit, Michigan. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Three students have been killed and six people injured in a US high school shooting.

A 15-year-old has been arrested and a handgun was recovered. A teacher is among those hurt, authorities said.

The attack happened at Oxford High School in Oxford Township in Michigan, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

The community is made up of about 22,000 people.

The attacker's motives were unclear. According to the Associated Press, the suspect was arrested at the school where a semi-automatic handgun and several clips of ammunition were recovered.

It was also reported that children took cover in locked classrooms as police carried out a search.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said: "Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody."

Names of the victims or the suspect were not immediately released.

