Boy, 14, charged with murder of Ava White and remanded in secure accommodation

29 November 2021, 10:34 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 11:03

A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in secure accommodation after being charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White
A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in secure accommodation after being charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Sophie Barnett

A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in secure accommodation after appearing at court charged with the murder of Ava White, 12, who was stabbed in the city centre on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager - who cannot be named due to his age - appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday wearing a grey tracksuit.

Thomas Hanlon, prosecuting, asked for the case to be sent to Liverpool Crown Court and for the defendant to be remanded in youth detention accommodation until then.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd said: "Because this is a murder case it has to go to the crown court, that is the only place murder cases can be tried.

"I am formally sending it to the crown court for Wednesday morning.

"Between now and then you are going to be kept in secure accommodation."

The young girl was stabbed in Liverpool city centre on Thursday.

Merseyside Police said three other boys were arrested and conditionally bailed as officers continue to investigate.

Ava had been spending time with friends seeing a Christmas lights switch-on when she suffered "catastrophic injuries".

Police said she was involved in an argument which escalated into an "assault on her with a knife".

Ava, who has been described as "popular" and "bubbly", was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after paramedics arrived but died shortly later.

Rebecca Flynn, headteacher of Ava's former school, Trinity RC Primary, said: "Our prayers and thoughts are with Ava's family and her friends. We are left with lasting memories of a bright and respectful little girl."

Detectives have urged people not to post names or comments on social media.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs, who is leading the investigation, said: "Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this."

Police have also asked anyone who took photos or footage of what happened, or the aftermath, to send it via this link.

Alternatively, call 101, use Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with reference 21000820789 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

