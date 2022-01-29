'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

A "dangerous and predatory" private cab driver has pleaded guilty to pulling over and raping a female passenger and sexually assaulting two others.

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault.

On April 19 last year a woman, 41, called police to report being raped after being picked up by a cab earlier that evening.

She told police the driver had pulled over during the journey and raped her.

Detectives from the Met Police immediately launched an investigation and began extensive enquiries in an attempt to identify the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

While the investigation was ongoing, a 21-year-old woman called police on July 25, saying that she and a friend had been picked up by a cab in central London.

During the journey, the driver stopped off at an off licence and purchased whisky.

He then offered the women the alcohol and asked that they come back to his house. The women felt threatened and attempted to get out of the car while on Hornsey Street, N7, police said.

As they did so, Ahmadi grabbed both women and sexually assaulted them before driving away from the scene.

Ahmadi, who was described by police as "predatory and dangerous" was identified as a suspect following CCTV enquiries and analysis of mobile phone data.

He was tracked down buying whisky in a shop he had stopped at during the journey and was subsequently arrested.

Forensics linked him to the earlier rape.

In his police interview, Ahmadi denied all of the offences. A search of his car found a purple pencil case filled with condoms and baby oil in the glove compartment.

Detective Constable Natalie Alchin, who led the investigation, said: “Ahmadi is a dangerous and predatory offender who used his position as a private hire driver to target vulnerable women as they made their way home.

“The victims in this case showed great courage in coming forward to police. They have played a vital part in his conviction and we hope that this case encourages other women who have been subject to sexual offences to come forward.

“There may be other victims of Ahmadi who until now have not spoken to police. If you believe this is you, please contact us on 101. We have specialist officers who will support you.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”