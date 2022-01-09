Man arrested after girl, 4, 'led away from pub' in suspected abduction attempt

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of child abduction. Picture: Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A man who allegedly tried to lure a four-year-old girl away from a pub in Cheshire has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

The child's parent challenged the male suspect after he approached the youngster in the Cheshire Cheese pub in Middlewich at 8pm on Saturday.

Members of the public jumped in and detained the suspect outside the pub in Lewin Street to prevent him from leaving the area, Cheshire Police said.

Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old man, from Middlewich, who remains in custody.

Police said while this was a "very concerning incident" the girl was physically unharmed.

Chief Inspector Claire Jesson said the incident was "isolated" and the suspect was "swiftly arrested".

"I'd like to thank those who intervened and prevented the suspect from leaving the area," she said.

"We have increased patrols to provide reassurance and the family are being supported by officers."