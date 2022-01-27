David-Mario Lazar: Parents of five-year-old stabbing victim pay tribute to 'beautiful' son

27 January 2022, 16:15

David-Mario's parent paid tribute today
David-Mario's parent paid tribute today. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The parents of a five-year-old boy who was stabbed to death paid tribute today to "the most beautiful child in the world".

David-Mario Lazar was found with serious injuries at his home in Coventry just before 6pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said a 49-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police said David-Mario was in the care of the woman suspected of killing him at the time of the incident.

In a statement paying tribute to their son, David-Mario's parents Cristina and Dorinel said: "Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.

"He was a very happy boy. He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep.

"He had so much energy. He loved to dance and sing.

"He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us."

David-Mario was described as "the most beautiful child in the world"
David-Mario was described as "the most beautiful child in the world". Picture: West Midlands Police

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound.

Police said the property where he was found, in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, remains sealed off while forensic examinations continue.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Police, said: "Our investigation continues into the desperately sad death of David-Mario.

"Our specialist officers are supporting his parents and we cannot comprehend the grief they must feel. Our thoughts are with them.

"David-Mario's school has been informed and they are contacting parents and carers of their pupils.

"The community are shocked and saddened by this young boy's death."

