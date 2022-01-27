Shocking moment teen is kidnapped by boyfriend before she was found seriously injured

27 January 2022

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the shocking moment a teenager was bundled into a van by her boyfriend before she was found with "catastrophic" injuries on a dual carriageway.

Angel Lynn, 19, was found by members of the public on the A6 near Loughborough on September 17, 2020.

She was taken to hospital where police say she is still receiving "round the clock care" for life-changing injuries.

On Tuesday, Chay Bowskill, 20, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after being found guilty for kidnapping following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

CCTV shows the moment he forcibly picked Miss Lynn up in the street in the village of Mountsorrel, Leicestershire.

She had been seen exiting a silver van which had pulled up in Loughborough Road, police said.

Angel Lynn remains in hospital
Angel Lynn remains in hospital. Picture: Leicestershire Police

After she was forced back into the vehicle - which was being driven by another man, Rocco Sansome - it swiftly left the area.

At some point during the journey that followed, Miss Lynn fell from the vehicle while it travelled along the A6.

The man who carried out the kidnap was later identified Bowskill and the driver Sansome. Both men were arrested.

Miss Lynn's father Paddy said in a statement: "Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her.  That future has sadly been taken away from her.

"The catastrophic injuries Angel suffered will mean life will never be the same for her or our family." 

He added: "We try to remain strong but we know that every day will be difficult and a struggle for us all, especially for Angel.  

Bowskill was jailed this week
Bowskill was jailed this week. Picture: Leicestershire Police

"I know that Angel will never get married now and I will never get to walk my daughter down the aisle. Nikki and I will never be grandparents to Angel's children.

"We don't know what the future holds for our daughter but we try to put smiles on our faces each day, but inside our hearts are bleeding out."

Bowskill, of Empingham Drive, Syston, was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice. He was found not guilty of a charge of section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Sansome, 20, of Wanlip Lane, Birstall, was found guilty of kidnap. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison. 

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood, the senior investigating officer, said: "Angel is a young woman who had plans and aspirations in place and the rest of her life to look forward to. Because of the extent of her injuries she now faces constant medical treatment and round the clock care.

"Her family remain devastated by what has happened and I praise the strength and bravery they have shown and continue to demonstrate to this day.

"No verdict or subsequent sentence can make up for the quality of life this young woman has lost."

