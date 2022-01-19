Mother charged with murdering two-month old baby in Essex

A mother has been charged with the murder of a two-month-old baby in Joyners Field, Harlow, Essex. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A mother and father have appeared in court today after being charged with the death of their two-month-old baby boy in Essex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ellodie Goncalves, 31, of Broadfields, Harlow, has been charged with murdering two-month-old baby Malik Goncalves in August 2020, after he died of serious head injuries.

Goncalves, who also appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, was also charged with neglect.

Paramedics and Essex Police were called to an address in Joyners Field, Harlow, shortly before 10am on August 19 2020 with reports a baby had been taken ill.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the two-month-old baby was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, detectives from Essex Police charged two people over his death following a murder inquiry.

His mother, Ellodie Goncalves, has been charged with murder and child neglect.

His father, Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Shearwater Close in Barking, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Goncalves and Olaiya-Imam, who were remanded in custody after appearing separately in court, will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.