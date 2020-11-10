'Flat of Horrors': Horror film fan and boyfriend found guilty of murdering stranger

10 November 2020, 10:46

A serial killer fan and his boyfriend have been found guilty of killing and dismembering a woman they met in a pub.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 30, and David Leesley, 25, met their victim Julia Rawson by chance in a pub in Dudley and took her in a taxi to his flat - now dubbed the Flat of Horrors - on the weekend of the of 11 May last year.

Jurors were told the couple's home in Mission Drive, Tipton, West Midlands, had a workbench equipped with tools including an axe, and also contained stuffed creatures, snakes and "gory" home-made horror masks.

Once inside, the pair killed Julia and dismembered her body, before disposing of her body in two separate locations.

Her body parts, including her severed head, hands and feet, were later found on June 12 and 29 2019.

Opening the prosecution's case at the start of the trial, Crown counsel Karim Khalil QC urged jurors to act dispassionately given the "especially gruesome" allegations.

Read more: Vaccine breakthrough - Pfizer's Covid-19 drug '90% effective'

The images of Maynard-Ellis talking to Ms Rawson at Dudley's Bottle and Cork pub had been circulated as officers investigated
The images of Maynard-Ellis talking to Ms Rawson at Dudley's Bottle and Cork pub had been circulated as officers investigated. Picture: PA
Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of David Leesley who has been found guilty by a jury at Coventry Crown Court of the murder of Julia Rawson
Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of David Leesley who has been found guilty by a jury at Coventry Crown Court of the murder of Julia Rawson. Picture: PA

He told the court: "The prosecution case can be stated quite shortly - for many years Maynard-Ellis has harboured dark thoughts that have focused mainly on the sexual assault of women and their violent killing.

"He has shown a particular interest in certain themes involving serial killers and the dismemberment of bodies.

"His boyfriend, David Leesley, knew of these interests, since their flat was full of printed materials, DVDs and videos about serial killers and the violent sexual abuse of women."

Read more: Mass testing and vaccine progress 'no substitute' for national restrictions, PM says

Maynard-Ellis, a former film and TV student, told the jury he had not harboured any desire to "re-enact" horror movies, having lashed out with a rolling pin after Ms Rawson made "moves" towards him.

Addressing what happened to Ms Rawson, Mr Khalil told the court: "Julia could not have known that she was about to enter a 'flat of horrors' - but she must have realised this very soon after she went in.

"By way of description, there were numerous stuffed creatures on the walls, snakes and reptiles in tanks, and many gory face-masks of characters from horror films that Nathan Maynard-Ellis used to make."

Among items in the lounge, Mr Khalil said, was a model of somebody holding a knife, while swords and spiders were mounted on a wall.

Read more: When will the Covid-19 vaccine be available and who would get it first?

A workbench, tools and doll's heads found at the home of Nathan Maynard-Ellis in Tipton
A workbench, tools and doll's heads found at the home of Nathan Maynard-Ellis in Tipton. Picture: PA
Jurors were told the couple's home in Mission Drive, Tipton, West Midlands, had a workbench equipped with tools including an axe
Jurors were told the couple's home in Mission Drive, Tipton, West Midlands, had a workbench equipped with tools including an axe. Picture: PA

Jurors were told that both defendants behaved normally in the days after Ms Rawson was killed - with Maynard-Ellis appearing "very happy" as he celebrated his birthday on May 21.

Jurors deliberated for seven hours and 25 minutes before convicting Maynard-Ellis of murder, as well as four counts of rape and one of attempted rape relating to historical allegations made by a woman following his arrest.

Maynard-Ellis was not in court on Monday to hear the jury's verdicts after being taken ill and losing his sense of taste in prison last week, while David Leesley was present in the dock.

He will be sentenced alongside Leesley, who was unanimously convicted of murder, at a later date.

Both defendants had admitted perverting the course of justice and concealing a body after the dismemberment of Ms Rawson's remains.

Speaking after the verdicts, Detective Inspector Jim Colclough said the victim's family had been left devastated.

The senior officer said: "Julia's family is really close-knit and really very private. It's clear Julia was a very talented artist, she was a good musician.

"She was a loving daughter and a loving sister. They are absolutely devastated by the whole trail of events that has taken place.

"I hope the result from court provides some form of closure at the very least for the family so that they can move on and carry their grief forward.

"It's been a terrible time and my heart really does go out to them."

Comments

Loading...

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

This is the moment the thief stole the poppy box from the counter of the butcher's shop

Watch: Thief steals poppy box from butcher's shop on Remembrance weekend
Cheshire Police are investigating a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital

Healthcare professional re-arrested on suspicion of murder of eight babies
240 culturally significant books were stolen by a Romanian criminal gang

'Irreplaceable' stolen books worth £2.5 million returned to owners
Harry Dunn's mother continues her fight to extradite Anne Sacoolas to the UK for trial

Harry Dunn's mother hopeful Joe Biden will 'do the right thing'
The IOPC has launched an investigation

Police shoot man dead in Swindon after report of ‘men arguing in street’
Police want to trace this man after two schoolgirls were stabbed in Croydon

Police hunt suspect after two girls, 15, stabbed on way to schools in south London

More UK News

See more More UK News

Matt Hancock is addressing MPs in the Commons

Watch Live: Health Secretary to update MPs on Covid vaccine

GCSE and A-level exams in Wales have been cancelled

Covid cancels 2021 GCSE and A-Level exams in Wales

Donald Trump is continuing to refuse the election result while simultaneously blocking a transition of power

Donald Trump blocks smooth transition for Joe Biden and still refuses to concede
The number of jobs lost between March and October has topped 782,000, new figures have shown.

Unemployment rises to 4.8% with 782,000 jobs lost since March
Lockdown has been named the Word of the Year by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' named Word of the Year 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Children are regressing in key skills due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ofsted has warned

Children 'forgetting how to use knife and fork' during coronavirus lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London