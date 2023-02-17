Human remains found in outback 'could belong to missing British backpacker Peter Falconio'

17 February 2023, 10:31 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 10:44

Peter Falconio and killer Bradley Murdoch
Peter Falconio was murdered in 2001, aged 28. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

Human remains discovered in the Australian Outback will be tested to see if they belong to a British backpacker murdered in 2001.

Peter Falconio, 28, was shot dead by drug runner and truck driver Bradley Murdoch, although his body was never found.

The Brighton University graduate was driving with his girlfriend Joanne Lees on a remote road between Alice Springs and Darwin when the killer drove up behind them and signalled for them to pull over.

Murdoch suggested there may have been a mechanical problem with their van, but Ms Lees told police this was an ambush.

When the two men went to check the van, she says she heard a gunshot before Murdoch approached her and tied her up.

Drug-runner Bradley Murdoch shot dead Mr Falconio, and tried to abduct his girlfriend Joanne Lees - but she escaped and raised the alarm.
Drug-runner Bradley Murdoch was jailed in 2005 for Mr Falconio's murder. Picture: Getty

Ms Lees managed to escape and spent five hours hiding while her attacker hunted her, before eventually flagging down a passing truck and fleeing.

Murdoch was convicted of Mr Falconio’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 2005, but he never revealed where he hid the body.

But this week, bone fragments were discovered near Alice Springs, just a few hundred kilometres of where the shooting took place.

Forensic experts will now use DNA and dental records to try and establish the identity of the remains, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Peter Falconio
Mr Falconio was travelling with his girlfriend Joanne Lees when they were ambushed. Picture: Alamy

However, Northern Territory police have had similar leads in 2003, 2004 and 2007, all of which proved unfruitful.

“We have been down this track before so we are not jumping to any conclusions,” one detective said, although investigators say the age and location of the bones are a close match to Mr Falconio's case.

Police have also been searching Alice Springs for a 30-year-old woman named Angie Fuller, who went missing on January 9.

But investigators say the newly discovered remains have been ruled out of being hers due to their age.

