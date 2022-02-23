Jon Venables 'will make fresh plea for freedom' after being re-jailed over child abuse images

23 February 2022, 23:43 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 23:44

Jon Venables is reportedly set to apply to be freed
Jon Venables is reportedly set to apply to be freed. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Child killer Jon Venables is reportedly set to launch a fresh bid to be freed from prison, after he was re-jailed in 2017 following the discovery of over 1,000 images of child sex abuse on his laptop.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 39-year-old - who was just 10 years old when he kidnapped and murdered toddler James Bulger - was recalled to jail for the second time in 2017 after the images were discovered.

But now he may be handed a fresh opportunity to walk free, with The Sun reporting a formal application for parole could be handed to the Parole Board as early as April.

Read more: The Queen holds weekly call with PM as she continues to isolate with Covid-19

Read more: Fury as Bank of England boss admits he 'can't remember' his £575,000 salary

A source told the paper: "Venables spent three years in prison after his first recall before being freed.

"This time around he's already done four years.

"If he's complied with prison treatment programmes and continued to make progress, then he stands a strong chance of release.

"And if the Parole Board rules he's safe to go free, then only the Justice Secretary can prevent it."

James, 2, was murdered in 1993
James, 2, was murdered in 1993. Picture: Alamy

Venables, along with Robert Thompson, also 10, abducted two-year-old James from a shopping centre in Merseyside in 1993.

The pair tortured and killed the toddler and were both jailed.

Venables was released on licence after eight years and given lifelong anonymity in 2001.

Read more: Govt pays for 'ludicrous' study on benefits of reintroducing imperial units after Brexit

Read more: Masks off: TfL announces end of face coverings on Tube from Thursday

In 2010, Venables - under his new name - was jailed for having child abuse images on his laptop.

He was released three years later and given a second new identity - only to be sent back to prison in 2017 after more photographs were discovered.

An application to be freed was rejected by the Parole Board in September 2020 - but officials praised his "positive" behaviour and said he was learning "better ways of thinking".

The Sun reports that officials have begun preparing for the parole case, which includes compiling psychiatrists' reports.

The file is expected to be sent to the Parole Board in April.

From there, the Board will decide if the case warrants a full oral hearing - something sources say will likely be required given Venables' notoriety and history of repeat offending.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Austin Osayande was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years

Rapist jailed after chilling CCTV captured him carrying victim through city centre
Police are hunting an alleged roller blade flasher

Police hunt roller skater pervert who flashes women as they walk alone
Jamel Boyce suffered massive brain damage after being stabbed in Clapham in 2016

Murder probe after 2016 London stabbing that left student paralysed and unable to speak
The Old Bailey case of four men charged over her shooting at a 30th birthday party has collapsed.

Case of four men charged over shooting BLM activist Sasha Johnson collapses
Hashem Abedi along with two other convicted terrorists were found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court for the attack in 2020

Manchester Arena bomber's brother and two others guilty of assaulting prison officer
Logan Mwangi was found dead after being dumped in the River Ogmore

Logan Mwangi, 5, suffered 56 'brutal' injuries before body dumped in river 'like rubbish'

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Government is considering banning access to student loans for pupils who don't meet required GCSE grades

Gov accused of 'attacking' poorer pupils over plans to withhold student loans based on GCSEs
The threshold for repaying student loans is set to be lowered

Angry backlash after uni grads to start paying back loans at 25k instead of 27k under new plans
All coronavirus laws in England have been scrapped

Freedom Day arrives in England as all Covid restrictions are lifted after two long years
Professor Grace Lavery posted a tweet saying she hoped the Queen dies

Professor suspended from Twitter after tweeting she hoped the Queen dies
The Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with the Prime Minister

The Queen holds weekly call with PM as she continues to isolate with Covid-19
President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an emotional video address on Thursday - but says his call to President Putin was ignored

'We want peace': Emotional plea from Ukrainian president as Russian invasion 'imminent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police