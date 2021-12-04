Man jailed for sexually assaulting girl, 14, doing work experience in London

Kim Lamplugh, 48, was convicted of seven counts of sexual assault. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been jailed for committing a number of "predatory" sexual assaults against a 14-year-old girl in Enfield during her work experience placement at his business.

Kim Lamplugh, 48, was convicted of seven counts of sexual assault and was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday 29 November.

He was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

The sexual assaults took place back in 2019, when the 14-year-old girl began work experience at the defendant's business premises in Enfield.

During her two-week placement in January of 2019 the victim was subjected to a number of sexual assaults which escalated in nature.

The victim courageously reported Lamplugh’s behaviour to police and an investigation was launched.

Detective Constable Annette Corry from North Area CID, the investigating officer, described it as a "predatory offence intentionally targeting a vulnerable young girl".

“I would like to praise the courage of the victim in coming forward and bravely providing evidence, re-living her ordeal which led to Lamplugh being convicted," she said.

“I urge anyone who is the victim of a sexual offence to speak to us. We will listen to you in the strictest of confidence, we will investigate, and we will use our specialist skills and expertise to do our utmost to bring offenders to justice.

“If you believe that you have been the victim at the hands of Lamplugh then please come forward to police in confidence.”

