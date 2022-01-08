Teenager jailed after stabbing man in the head and trying to dissolve body in acid

The teenager has been jailed for 23 years. Picture: Kent Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 19-year-old has been jailed after stabbing a man in the head before attempting to dissolve his body in acid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

George Knights was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Friday after having previously been found guilty of murder following a three-week trial.

Knights killed Stephen Chapman in October 2020 and hid his body in a wheelie bin in an attempt to avoid being caught, an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate found.

He had originally been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after telling police he had met Mr Chapman looking to buy cocaine.

The victim was reported missing the following day, with police discovering that Knights was one of the last people to see him.

His offending was soon uncovered after he phoned Kent Police to report a group of people were attempting to break into his house.

The group had actually been looking for Mr Chapman and called police when they saw Knights run away.

Officers attended his property and found various blood-stained clothing, drugs and Mr Chapman’s phone and bank card.

Mr Chapman’s body was later found inside the wheelie bin, with four empty bottles of sulphuric acid nearby.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss, the senior investigating officer for the case, said: "Throughout this case Knights has shown no remorse or empathy for his actions.

"He is a callous killer who robbed Stephen Chapman of his life, and on top of this his attempt to dispose of the body deprived Mr Chapman’s family of an opportunity to see him for a final time.

"He prevented Mr Chapman from having a future with his family and put them through the ordeal of a trial.

"He has been devoid of human emotion throughout this case and is a clear and obvious danger to the public.

"I’m pleased our investigation has led to his conviction.

"Knights offending has had a significant impact on his family and nothing will undo this harm but I hope that today’s sentencing can offer them a form of closure from this result."