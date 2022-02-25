Breaking News

Man admits murder of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

25 February 2022, 14:14 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 14:38

Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder
Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 28-year-old Sabina Nessa.

In December, Koci Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, pleaded not guilty to her murder, but on Friday the 36-year-old changed his plea at the Old Bailey.

Selamaj travelled to London on September 17 last year and carried out what prosecutors claim was a "pre-meditated and predatory" attack on the primary school teacher.

The Albanian national is alleged to have struck Ms Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon whilst she was walking through Cator Park, South East London, to meet a friend.

When she was unconscious he then carried her away and strangled her in the park.

Her body, which was covered in grass, was discovered the following day.

Ms Nessa, 28, who taught a Year One class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was described as "beautiful, talented and caring" by her sister after her death.

The Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to Sabina as mourners gathered at a vigil in her memory last year.

Kate said she was "saddened" by the death of Ms Nessa, who had been walking through a park just five minutes from her house when she was killed.

She tweeted: "I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets.

"My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event."

