Terrifying moment man smashes car into police station and starts fire in road

By Daisy Stephens

This is the moment a man crashed a car into a police station and then used petrol to set fire to the road.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A major police incident was declared after Adam Pawlowski, 46, of Bury Street, Enfield, drove his car into the doors of Edmonton Police Station.

He then deliberately revved the engine and filled the front office with smoke.

After that, Pawlowski got out of the car and threw petrol on the front office, as well as the pavement and road behind.

The police arrived as he set it alight, and he was arrested shortly after a member of the public apprehended him.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police extinguished the fire.

No one was injured and the damage to the building was not serious, according to police, although it was evacuated as a precaution.

Read more: Missing tennis player Peng Shuai will make public appearance 'soon', says state media

Read more: Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison two months after release

The incident took place on November 11 2020.

Pawlowski pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, criminal damage and attempted arson reckless to life being endangered.

A charge of attempted arson with intent to endanger live was left to lie on file.

Pawlowski had been planning the incident for around two and a half years, and had a grudge against police after previous interactions he had with them

He was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order on Thursday.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months with requirement to take an extended vehicle test at Wood Green Crown Court.

Adam Pawlowski, 46, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, head of policing for Haringey and Enfield, said: "When shown parts of the footage during police interview Pawlowski laughed, but the actions he took that day could have had devastating consequences.

"The officers who responded were confronted with a chaotic and frightening scenario but acted with the utmost courage and bravery to swiftly detain Pawlowski.

"Following the incident support was provided to the staff who man our front counter, who were going about their work when this distressing ordeal unfolded.

"Very luckily, no one was injured.

"The member of the public who helped apprehend Pawlowski left the scene and was never traced, despite extensive efforts.

"I'd like to extend our thanks to them for their bravery in assisting my officers."