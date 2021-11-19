Breaking News

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison two months after release

19 November 2021, 17:53 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 20:31

Colin Pitchfork has been sent back to prison
Colin Pitchfork has been sent back to prison. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Colin Pitchfork, the double child killer who was released from prison, has been arrested and recalled to jail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He was let out just two months ago, drawing public outrage.

A Probation Service spokesperson said on Friday: "Protecting the public is our number one priority so when offenders breach the conditions of their release and potentially pose an increased risk, we don't hesitate to return them to custody."

Pitchfork raped and strangled to death two 15-year-old schoolgirls – Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth – in Leicestershire in the 1980s.

Read more: 'So upsetting': Victim's mother speaks out against Colin Pitchfork prison release

Read more: Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

The killer, who is now in his early 60s, was the first man to be convicted with DNA evidence. He admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and was given a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years.

At the time, the judge said he doubted "if he should ever be released".

The parole board which recommended his release rejected the Government's challenge against its decision.

It followed a decision to reduce his term to 28 years in 2009, when the Court of Appeal took into account Pitchfork's "exceptional progress" in custody.

He was later moved to an open prison, HMP Leyhill, before being released in September to public fury.

Pitchfork's release was subject to strict conditions, including a requirement for him to live at a set address, wear an electronic tag and undergo lie detector tests.

He had limits on contact with children and had to disclose what vehicles he used and who he spoke to.

The Government did attempt to appeal the decision to let him out of prison but that bid failed.

It is understood Pitchfork has been sent back to a closed prison.

Barbara Ashworth, the mother of victim Dawn, said: "I'm pleased that he's been put away and women and girls are safe and protected from him now.

"It's a safer place when he's behind bars and I won't have to worry about other people being hurt by him for the time being.

"But there's always the worry that he might get out again, he seems to have a lot of people on his side who give him the benefit of the doubt.

"But for now, I have to be pleased about the news."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Met Office have warned of a UK cold snap from Thursday next week

Chance of snow next week if Indian cyclones cause UK cold snap

The Russians would be "foolish" not to be searching for the F35, The Times was told

UK races to retrieve F35 stealth jet amid fears Russia is looking for it

A spoken word performance on Remembrance Day, which has been described as a "vile attack" on Winston Churchill and "a rant about race", has prompted the Imperial War Museum to issue an apology.

'Vile attack on Churchill' on Remembrance Sunday prompts Imperial War Museum apology

Grant Shapps has said another group of Insulate Britain activists are being taken to court.

More Insulate Britain activists being taken to court, Grant Shapps confirms

Rafiq's revelations have engulfed cricket

Azeem Rafiq's racism accusations shamed us all, we are truly sorry says English cricket

Around six million Sky broadband customers were exposed to a security hack.

Six million Sky broadband customers exposed to flaw that could let hackers steal bank info

Joe Biden is undergoing a "routine" colonoscopy

Joe Biden transfers power to Kamala Harris ahead of hospital visit

Health secretary Sajid Javid.

'Clear conflict of interest': Health secretary Sajid Javid in new sleaze row

Belarus has been accused of sending migrants to the EU's frontier in retaliation for sanctions

Migrant crisis: More British troops deploy to reinforce Poland border amid Russia standoff

The broadcaster is joining LBC and Classic FM

Andrew Marr joins LBC in exclusive deal to get his 'own voice back'

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will raise money for women all over the world.

Lloyd Webber's Cinderella gala to raise money to empower female refugees around the world

Exclusive
PC John Murray spoke to Nick Ferrari

'I will get them': Former cop vows to find out who fired gun that killed WPC Yvonne Fletcher
The Liverpool bomber's explosive device "had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel", police have said.

Liverpool bomb could have caused 'significant injury or death', police say

A file image of the Hockley Circus area of Birmingham, where a 13-year-old boy was shot last night.

Boy, 13, critical after being shot in the back in Birmingham

Exclusive
Lord Lloyd-Webber

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: Migrant crisis on 'same level as climate change'

Exclusive
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber has urged Brits to get vaccinated

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber urges Brits to get vaccinated 'whether they like it or not'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of murder after shooting two men at a Black Lives Matter protest
The country made the announcement on Friday

Austria announces full lockdown and mandatory Covid jabs

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber said vaccine passports are a "small price to pay".

Lord Lloyd Webber: Vaccine passports are a small price to pay to avoid more lockdowns
Cricketer Alex Hales has apologised.

Cricketer Alex Hales apologises for 'foolish and reckless' blackface photo
The Albanian Ambassador has hit out at the Government and accused them of spreading "fake news"

'It's absolutely fake news': Albanian Ambassador says 'no talks' with UK over migrants
Charlie Elphicke is facing fresh court proceedings

Ex-Tory MP Charlie Elphicke faces court for alleged non-payment of £35k fine
Police remained at the scene of the fire on Friday morning

'Never seen anything like it': Two children and two women die in London house fire
Drivers will be banned from scrolling through playlists on handheld devices from next year

Drivers face £200 fine for changing music whilst driving from next year
Holy Trinity CE Primary has dropped Winston Churchill and J.K. Rowling's names from its school houses.

London school drops Churchill and JK Rowling house names in diversity drive
A Bradford Conservative voter has said he will "never" vote for Boris Johnson again after the betrayal over HS2.

'I'll never vote for Boris again': Bradford man's fury at being 'lied to' over rail plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18
Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed

Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Bradford Council Leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

'This has got me so angry today': Bradford Council leader takes aim at Govt rail plan
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police