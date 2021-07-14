Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

14 July 2021, 07:29 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 07:31

The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Conservative MP hits out at Parole Board decision to release double child killer Colin Pitchfork from prison.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, who has campaigned against the killer's release, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the decision, adding in a post on Twitter: "I have done all I can to halt Pitchfork's release."

Speaking to LBC Mr Costa said his "first and final thoughts" were with the families of the victims.

The conversation comes after the announcement double child killer Colin Pitchfork is set to be freed from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling.

Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

The Tory MP for South Leicestershire told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the decision to release the killer was "deeply regrettable that this individual is being given freedom."

Mr Costa pointed out that Pitchfork "isn't an elderly man suffering from some terminal illness, he's only 61, he's a fit man, he's got years if not decades of life ahead of him."

Branding Pitchfork's crimes "truly repugnant," the MP asked if it could ever be right to release someone like this into society.

Nick Ferrari asked if the current Parole Board system needed to be reviewed and reformed in the wake of the decision.

Mr Costa said it was "right" that the government had committed to undertaking a "root and branch review" of the current system.

Pitchfork's 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009 and he was moved to an open prison three years ago.

Following a hearing in March, the Parole Board ruled he was "suitable for release", despite this being denied in 2016 and 2018.

But last month Justice Secretary Robert Buckland asked the board, which is independent of the Government, to re-examine the decision under the so-called reconsideration mechanism.

On Tuesday the Parole Board announced the application had been "refused".

A spokesman said in a statement: "The Parole Board has immense sympathy for the families of Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann and recognises the pain and anguish they have endured and continue to endure through the parole process.

"However, Parole Board panels are bound by law to assess whether a prisoner is safe to release. It has no power to alter the original sentence set down by the courts. Legislation dictates that a panel's decision must be solely focused on what risk a prisoner may pose on release and whether that risk can be managed in the community.

"As made clear in the reconsideration decision, release was supported by all of the Secretary of State's witnesses during Mr Pitchfork's review."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers
The professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sage member calls for government to explain benefits of mask wearing to public
Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch again

17 hours ago

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford will address the Welsh Parliament on Wednesday afternoon

Mark Drakeford to confirm whether Welsh Covid restrictions will ease
A small group appeared to break through a security perimeter at the stadium

Euro 2020: Harry Maguire reveals father had ribs broken in Wembley final crowd chaos
Mallorca is one of the popular holiday destinations that is reportedly at risk of going amber

Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca 'to return to amber list' - reports
Dame Cressida Dick will be recognised by the Prince of Wales

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick to be made Dame Commander for public service
A taskforce has made 15 recommendations over the new green jobs plan

Direct new 'green revolution' jobs to areas with unemployment risk, Government told
Zombie knives are specifically targeted in the new law

Zombie knife owners to face up to six months in prison under new law
Face masks will no longer be a legal requirement after July 19

London to keep face masks compulsory on public transport after Sadiq Khan intervention
Vaccinations will now be compulsory for care home staff in England

Fury as MPs approve compulsory Covid vaccinations for care home staff
Hospital admissions are at their highest since March.

Covid-19 hospital admissions in England reach highest level in four months
Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee