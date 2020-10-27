Manhunt after woman, 58, and son, 32, found dead in Coventry

27 October 2020, 14:52

Anthony Russell is wanted in connection with the deaths
Anthony Russell is wanted in connection with the deaths. Picture: PA

A manhunt has been launched by police investigating the suspected double murder of a woman and her son.

West Midlands Police said Anthony Russell, 28, is sought in connection with the deaths of Julie Williams, 58, and David Williams, 32.

The body of Mr Williams, who was last seen on October 20 and reported missing on Saturday evening, was found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry at around 11.30pm on Monday.

The discovery came after his mother was found at her flat at Emily Smith House, also in Riley Square, just before 11pm on Sunday following concerns for her welfare.

Post-mortem examinations have yet to take place to determine the cause of their deaths, West Midlands Police said.

David Williams was found at a flat in Riley Square
David Williams was found at a flat in Riley Square. Picture: PA

Russell, of no fixed address but with links to Coventry, is "considered dangerous" and it is thought he could have travelled south, possibly to Plymouth, Devon or Cornwall.

A 36- year-old man is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police homicide team, said: "These deaths are very sad and my thoughts are with David and Julie's family at this difficult time.

"Our investigation continues at significant pace but we need to find Russell as soon as possible. I'm urging anyone with information about where he is to get in touch with us straight away."

Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact us via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, or via 101, quoting log number 2265 of 25 October.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

