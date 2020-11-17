Police hunt gang who stole £5m of Apple goods in heist on the M1

17 November 2020, 10:35

Police are investigating a £5m heist on an Apple truck
Police are investigating a £5m heist on an Apple truck. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting for a gang who tied up a lorry driver and security guard before stealing £5m worth of Apple products from a lorry in a heist on the M1 motorway.

Northamptonshire police said a truck was targeted on the southbound slip road at Junction 18 of the M1, between 7.45pm and 8pm on Tuesday November 10.

The driver and guard were targeted by crooks who tied them up and put them in the lorry before taking it to Eldon Close in Crick.

The gang then put the trailer on to an awaiting truck and drove off, leaving the lorry driver and security guard behind.

The truck was found abandoned in Lutterworth, Warwickshire. Police believe the gang transferred 48 pallets of Apple products into a third vehicle.

Police are today appealing for witnesses. They want to speak to anyone who might have spotted a number of vehicles on the slip road at Junction 18 between 7.45pm and 8pm on Tuesday November 10.

Anyone who saw any suspicious looking vehicles is being asked to contact police. They would also like anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to come forward.

Police say they would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000595599. Or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

