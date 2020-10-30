Police hunt suspect after two injured in random hammer attack on Tube

30 October 2020, 12:32

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could assist their investigation
Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could assist their investigation. Picture: BTP

Police are searching for a suspect after two people were attacked with a hammer at random at a London Tube station.

Just after 8pm on Thursday, the two victims were approached by an unknown man and struck on the head with a hammer in an unprovoked attack.

Both victims received medical attention and did not suffer life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace who they believe could have information which could assist their investigation.

BTP Inspector, Gary Pinner, said: “This is a concerning, unprovoked attack in a busy Underground station. We are really keen to trace and speak to the individual in the images.

"Thankfully, incidents like this are rare on the railway network and we have deployed reassurance patrols in the area.

“I’d ask anyone who recognises him to please text us on 61016, or call 999 if you see him."

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 455 of 29/10/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

