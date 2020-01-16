Police officer said he was 'off to cause trouble' night he was stabbed six times

PC Stuart Outten suffered six wounds to the head in the attack. Picture: PA

A police officer text his girlfriend he was "off to cause trouble" on the night he was badly injured in a machete attack, a court has heard.

Pc Stuart Outten, 29, suffered six head wounds, a fractured skull and broken fingers as he tried to arrest white van driver Muhammad Rodwan, 56, during a routine stop in Leyton, east London, in August last year.

In graphic footage from the officer's body-worn camera, handyman Rodwan was heard chopping at Pc Outten before being Tasered by the heavily bleeding Metropolitan Police officer, the Old Bailey was told.

On the second day on his trial, jurors were shown video of the incident taken from mobile phone footage and officers' body-worn cameras.

Under cross-examination, investigating officer Detective Constable Clinton Lennon was asked about a text Pc Outten had sent to his girlfriend earlier that night.

Court sketch of Muhammad Rodwan. Picture: PA

Defence barrister Michael Turner QC said: "It came to your attention, did it not, that Mr Outten had on the night given a text to his girlfriend or partner, who is a fellow officer?"

Det Con Lennon replied: "That is correct."

Mr Turner said the text stated: "Right I'm off to cause trouble. Stay safe and I will chat when I can."

Afterwards, Rodwan claimed he had acted in self-defence and on being charged allegedly said: "My life is worth more than his life."

Jonathan Rees QC told the court: "This case concerns a savage machete attack that was carried out by the defendant on a police constable during what should have been a routine stop.

"Despite the ferocity of the attack, and the seriousness of the wounds he had already received, Pc Outten somehow managed to discharge his Taser weapon which disabled the defendant and brought the attack to an end.

"The evidence suggests that had he not managed to fire his Taser, his injuries could have been far worse and even fatal."

Rodwan, from Luton, Bedfordshire, denies attempted murder, an alternative of wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.