Serious criminals 'to serve two-thirds of jail terms instead of half'

16 September 2020, 05:47 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 05:50

Sweeping reforms to prison sentences are being planned
Sweeping reforms to prison sentences are being planned. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Inmates serving four to seven years in jail would no longer be eligible for release half way through their sentences under new plans being considered.

Those prisoners would instead be made to serve two thirds of their sentence under the White Paper being set out later today.

Prisoners who are convicted of terrorism offences or who pose a wide danger to the public will no longer be automatically released under the new plans.

Community punishments including 20-hour-a-day curfews and the use of satellite monitoring for convicted burglars are among measures set out in the shake-up of sentencing powers.

Read more: Government announces review into coronavirus testing

The Sentencing White Paper also contains measures aimed at helping rehabilitate offenders, with more flexible community orders allowing them to carry on working in the week and reducing the time before a conviction is classed as "spent".

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, who will set out further details on Wednesday, said the measures would result in a system that was "fairer, smarter and ultimately better protects the public".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said the reforms will make it easier for "judges to put dangerous offenders behind bars for longer".

But the package, covering in England and Wales, will also include measures at the lower end of the sentencing spectrum.

Community sentences given to offenders instead of prison will be made tougher by doubling the length of time offenders can be subject to curfew restrictions to two years.

The orders can be made more flexible to help offenders keep their jobs, for example by having fewer restrictions from Monday to Friday but then stricter curfews of up to 20 hours at weekends.

In an effort to tackle reoffending, for the first time GPS electronic location monitoring will be routinely used to track burglars, robbers and thieves when they are released from prison.

The technology will allow probation to monitor an offender's whereabouts and, if appropriate, share this data with the police.

For criminals who stay out of trouble, the requirement to routinely disclose offences to employers for non-sensitive roles will be reduced.

Custodial sentences of up to a year will become spent after a further 12 months without reoffending, instead of four years, while terms of one-to-four years will no longer be disclosed after four crime-free years - down from seven.

Sentences of more than four years will not automatically be disclosed to employers once a seven-year period of rehabilitation has been served, instead of for the rest of an offender's life.

Other measures in the White Paper include:

- Whole life orders for child killers, including the ability for judges to hand out this maximum punishment to 18-20 year-olds in exceptional cases.

- New powers to halt the automatic release of offenders who pose a terrorism risk or are a danger to the public.

- Ending the release of offenders sentenced to four-seven years at the halfway point, instead requiring them to serve two-thirds of their term

- Longer minimum sentences for 15-17 year-old murderers.

- Prisoners sentenced to life will serve longer before being eligible for parole.

Mr Buckland said: "For too long our justice system has been beset by complex and confusing laws which the public often feel fail in their most essential aims - to keep them safe and properly punish offenders.

"That ends today. This White Paper is the first step in a fundamental shift in our approach to sentencing, towards one that is fairer, smarter and ultimately better protects the public.

"Our measures will ensure the most serious violent and sexual offenders get the prison time they deserve, while new community interventions and changes to rules around criminal records will help boost rehabilitation and cut reoffending - which means creating fewer victims."

The Government has set a target of 20,000 extra police officers but Mr Johnson told the Cabinet on Tuesday that "there's no point in catching the criminals if they are simply going to be let out early".

He said: "We have seen far too many cases recently of criminals being let out early and then offending again and the judges being unable to impose the stiff sentences that they want and that society wants because of the restrictive guidelines that they face."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Lee Embleton pulled the dangerous wheelie in front of an unmarked police car

Biker caught pulling 'ridiculous' 100mph wheelie in front of unmarked police car
Police were called to an address on Welfare Road in Doncaster

Two arrests made after dog mauls 12-day-old baby boy to death
Nicola Sturgeon

'Despicable' fraudsters pose as contract tracers in Covid cash scam
Emergency service workers

Exclusive: 45 arrests made each day during lockdown for attacks on emergency workers
Criminals who assault emergency workers face jail terms of up to two years under a new laws announced by the Government

Criminals who assault emergency service workers to face two year jail terms
Detectives have released CCTV footage of people in the surrounding area

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of police officer

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speaking to employers during a visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre

Kate and William visit Bagel bakery in London's East End

The government is reviewing criteria for who can book coronavirus tests

Testing, testing...Govt announces urgent review after LBC probe
The new Apple Watch Series 6 contains a health sensor that can measure blood oxygen levels

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitness+ subscription service
The bodies of 39 people were found in a lorry in Essex last year

Essex lorry deaths: Seven sentenced in Vietnam for organising illegal passage
Sir Keir Starmer will not be participating in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

Keir Starmer to miss PMQs while he waits for family member's Covid test result
Napier Barracks in Folkestone will be used to house migrants who cross the Channel

Migrants who cross Channel to be housed in military barracks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London