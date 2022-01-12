Suspect arrested over 2012 murder of al-Hilli family in French Alps

12 January 2022, 13:43 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 16:03

Police investigate the holiday campsite after the 2012 shooting of members of the al-Hilli family
Police investigate the holiday campsite after the 2012 shooting of members of the al-Hilli family. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An arrest has been made in the unsolved murders of three British family members and a French cyclist who were gunned down in the Alps in 2012.

The prosecutor in Annecy, France, said a person had been taken into custody on Wednesday morning in relation to the investigation.

Saad al-Hilli, 50, his wife, Ikbal, 47, and her mother Suhaila al-Allaf, 74, were shot dead on a road near Annecy in eastern France on September 5, 2012.

Their two young daughters survived the horror, but 45-year-old cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed.

Mr al-Hilli's brother, Zaid is not the person arrested and was told he would face no further action after being arrested on suspicion of murder in 2013
Mr al-Hilli's brother, Zaid is not the person arrested and was told he would face no further action after being arrested on suspicion of murder in 2013. Picture: Getty

The bodies of Iraqi-born engineer Mr al-Hilli and his dentist wife, who lived in Claygate, Surrey, were discovered along with that of Mrs al-Hilli's mother in their BMW on a remote forest route.

In a bizarre twist, Mrs al-Hilli's previous husband, an American dentist named only as James T, died from a heart attack on the same day as the couple, but police said there was no link to the murders.

Suspects previously arrested in connection with the case include an Iraqi prisoner known as Mr S who was claimed to have said he had been offered "a large sum of money" to kill Iraqis living in the UK.

Mr al-Hilli's brother, Zaid, was also arrested on suspicion of murder in 2013 but was later told he would face no further action after police found there was insufficient evidence to charge him with a crime.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The man died after being mauled at a property in Lampeter, Ceredigion

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs at house in Wales

The England player was arrested on Sunday

England rugby star arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl
Dashcam footage captured the aftermath of the crash

Horrific moment lorry ploughs into cars, killing three, as driver trawled adult sites
This is the terrifying 21-inch knife that LBC was able to buy legally on the internet for just £23.49 due to a bizarre loophole in the law

Sarah Jones blasts government over killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation
The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges
A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

More UK News

See more More UK News

Energy bills could continue to rise for up to two more years.

Energy crisis: Centrica boss issues stark warning high bills 'to last two years'
Prince Andrew has failed to get a lawsuit against him thrown out

Prince Andrew to face civil sex case after US judge rules trial can go ahead
A "significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon" Paris has said

France set to reopen its borders to UK tourists 'within days'
Up to 150 dogs were taken ill

Over 150 dogs fall ill after walks on beaches in Yorkshire with urgent warning to stay away
CCTV from the stand-off in Coventry.

Hostage negotiators brought in as father and son house siege in Coventry enters day four
Boris Johnson said he though the No10 do was a work event

'I know the rage they feel': Boris Johnson's full statement over partygate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police