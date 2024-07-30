Team GB retain relay title to win first swimming gold at Paris 2024

Tom Dean (R), Duncan Scott (C-L), Matthew Richards (C-R) and James Guy (L) of Great Britain Team celebrate after winning gold in the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Team GB Retained their Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay title in Paris on Tuesday, winning Britain’s fourth gold of the games.

Great Britain had come agonisingly close to winning swimming golds in recent days, with both Adam Peaty and Matt Richards missing out on first place by the finest of margins.

But today, the quartet that won gold in Tokyo reunited to retain their title.

Richards, James Guy, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott became the first British relay quartet to have retained an Olympic title in swimming or athletics.

"It feels different for so many reasons but mostly because my family and friends are in the crowd," said Dean.

"That is the most special thing.

"It is all I have been thinking about since we won it in Tokyo, to do it again."

This victory brought Team GB a fourth gold of the Games, taking their medal total to 12.

Duncan Scott of team Great Britain anchors his team to Gold in the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay final. Picture: Getty

"There are so many great individuals in that team but when we come together it is so special," Scott said of his teammates.

"It fills you with confidence going up in the block with those guys.

"I am standing behind an Olympic champion, a world champion and a world champion. I'm thinking, 'I am in a pretty good place'."

This victory came after British swimmer Adam Peaty was diagnosed with Covid, casting his Olympic future in doubt.

Peaty won silver in the 100m breaststroke final on Sunday, but began to feel ill in the hours after the event.

The Olympic record-holder had suggested he felt unwell after securing second place and his symptoms only worsened after the final.

“Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his Men’s 100m Breaststroke final,” Team GB said in a statement.

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point.

Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after winning the silver medal in the swimming 100m Breaststroke Men Final. Picture: Getty

“He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme.

“As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy.”If able to recover in time, the swimmer would play a key role in Great Britain’s men’s and mixed 4x100m medley relay quartets.

The men’s final is due to take place on August 4, while the mixed race is scheduled for the day before.

Speaking after his silver medal win, Peaty admitted to feeling unwell: “I’ve had a bit of a curveball with my throat but, please, it’s no excuse at all.

“But it’s a curveball I’ve had to respond to.

“You can train eight years for something and not feel 100 per cent on the day and (not being) 100 per cent costs you 0.02 seconds, that’s just the way it is.

“I’m so happy to pass the baton to Nicolo because I’ve been racing him for so long. All I could see in my eyes were Qin and Arno.

“They are two of the best executors in that final, but that’s just sport. I got a little bit blindsided, I touched the wall and I truly believed I got it but it wasn’t meant to be.”