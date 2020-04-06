Boris Johnson coronavirus: Did he go to hospital and when did he go into isolation?

Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for further coronavirus tests. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been battling coronavirus but what are his symptoms? How long has he had COVID-19 for and how is he now?

Boris Johnson has been battling coronavirus at 10 Downing Street and it was revealed on April 5 he had been admitted to hospital with persisting symptoms.

The British Government has reassured the UK he is still able to make decisions around the COVID-19 plan and pandemic but many people are still concerned about his recovery.

So, when did Boris Johnson go into hospital? When did he go into isolation? And how is he now?

Boris Johnson confirmed he had coronavirus at the end of March. Picture: PA

Did Boris Johnson go to hospital for coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a London hospital on April 5 after suffering with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

It’s thought to be a precautionary step and he remains in charge of the government.

He spent the night in hospital and is undergoing routine tests.

When did Boris Johnson go into isolation? And what were his symptoms?

On March 27, Boris announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and would be self isolating at 11 Downing Street, his flat next door.

It’s thought he suffered mild symptoms, in particular a temperature, which seems to have lasted past the 10 day isolation period.

How is Boris Johnson now?

Believed to still be in hospital, Boris is still thought to be well enough to run the government.