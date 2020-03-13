Coronavirus: Brilliantly simple video shows how soap works to stop Covid-19

13 March 2020, 13:41

This doctor gave a brilliantly simple explanation of how washing your hands with soap helps to protect you from coronavirus.

Dr Lucy Rogers explained on her TikTok channel that viruses are held together by fat, so used some oil and pepper to show the effectiveness of soap.

And it's a perfect example of why the government's request for everyone to wash their hands more often and for 20 seconds will help slow the spread of the disease.

This experiment cleverly shows how soap protects you from coronavirus
This experiment cleverly shows how soap protects you from coronavirus. Picture: Dr Lucy Rogers / TikTok

The government's official coronavirus advice

- If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

- This action will help protect others in your community whilst you are infectious.

- Plan ahead and ask others for help to ensure that you can successfully stay at home.

- Ask your employer, friends and family to help you to get the things you need to stay at home.

- Stay at least 2 metres (about 3 steps) away from other people in your home whenever possible.

- Sleep alone, if that is possible.

- Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, each time using soap and water.

- Stay away from vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions as much as possible.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

Brexit

Brexit

Russia

Russia

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

NHS

NHS

LBC Latest

Public health expert tells James O'Brien why PM's coronavirus plan is wrong

Public health expert tells James O'Brien why PM's coronavirus plan must change

Coronavirus: Tory MP's wife berates health minister Nadine Dorries after COVID-19 diagnosis
TfL have confirmed a tube driver has tested positive

Coronavirus: London Underground Tube driver tests positive for Covid-19