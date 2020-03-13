Coronavirus: Brilliantly simple video shows how soap works to stop Covid-19

This doctor gave a brilliantly simple explanation of how washing your hands with soap helps to protect you from coronavirus.

Dr Lucy Rogers explained on her TikTok channel that viruses are held together by fat, so used some oil and pepper to show the effectiveness of soap.

And it's a perfect example of why the government's request for everyone to wash their hands more often and for 20 seconds will help slow the spread of the disease.

This experiment cleverly shows how soap protects you from coronavirus. Picture: Dr Lucy Rogers / TikTok

The government's official coronavirus advice

- If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

- This action will help protect others in your community whilst you are infectious.

- Plan ahead and ask others for help to ensure that you can successfully stay at home.

- Ask your employer, friends and family to help you to get the things you need to stay at home.

- Stay at least 2 metres (about 3 steps) away from other people in your home whenever possible.

- Sleep alone, if that is possible.

- Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, each time using soap and water.

- Stay away from vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions as much as possible.