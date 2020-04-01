Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Government must go 'further, faster' to ramp up testing

The Government is set to ramp up its testing. Picture: PA

Ministers are under growing pressure to increase the rate of testing for coronavirus, as a 13-year-old boy became the first known child in the UK to die with the disease.

A 19-year-old with no existing medical issues has also died and the UK saw its biggest day-on-day rise in the number of deaths since the outbreak began - up 381 on 24 hours previously to a total of 1,789.



NHS staff have expressed frustration they are being forced to self-isolate just as they are most needed because tests are not available to show whether they are clear of the disease.

One of the biggest hospitals in the world is due to open in east London this week, to help treat Covid-19 patients.

The Nightingale has more than 4,000 beds - and it's thought at least 16,000 members of staff could be needed, if it reaches full capacity.

