Covid rules: Can I travel between tiers?

23 November 2020, 14:57

Travelling between coronavirus tiers has certain rules and restrictions across the country
Travelling between coronavirus tiers has certain rules and restrictions across the country. Picture: PA

Are you allowed to travel from tier 1 to tier 2 in new lockdown rules? Can you travel to tier 3 at all? Here’s the latest info on travelling during new Covid alert system.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm new and tougher Covid restrictions between tiers 1, 2 and 3 following England’s second lockdown.

With the rule of six back in play, restaurants and pubs reopening in most areas and with the possibility of mixing households at Christmas, the big questions is, can you travel between tiers?

Coronavirus lockdown rules and restrictions will be different in each tier, so can you travel from tier 1 to tier 2? Is it okay to travel to tier 3?

Covid lockdown postcode checker: Check your area's coronavirus alert level and tier restrictions

The Prime Minister and the government will confirm all travel restrictions between tiers on November 23, however, here is what the rules were before England's lockdown:

Travelling between tiers 1 and 2 is permitted as long as Covid rules are followed
Travelling between tiers 1 and 2 is permitted as long as Covid rules are followed. Picture: PA

Can I travel between tiers?

With different levels of rules and restrictions between all three tiers, and with regulations expected to be tougher than before, its unsure what Boris Johnson and his experts will allow the public to do.

In the previous tier system, the travel rules between tiers were very different.

If you lived in a tier 1, medium risk area, you could travel to hotels and holiday accommodation within the same tier as you as well as tier 2.

Travelling to tier 3 should be avoided unless it's an essential journey
Travelling to tier 3 should be avoided unless it's an essential journey. Picture: PA

If you are in a tier 2, high risk area, you were also allowed to travel to hotels and holiday destinations within tier 2 and 1. However, you were instructed to only do so within you household or support bubble.

The stricter rules came for those in tier 3 areas, very high risk, where all travel to these areas was advised against.

If you lived in a tier 1 or 2 area, then travel to tier 3 should only be for essential journeys only such as work or care reasons.

Those living in a tier 3 area are also advised to stay within their lockdown tier and to avoid travel outside of it - including hotel and holiday stays.

