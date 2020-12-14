London Tier 3 restrictions: The tough coronavirus rules to be followed from Wednesday 16

14 December 2020, 16:03

London Tier 3 rules and restrictions revealed from Wednesday 16 December
London Tier 3 rules and restrictions revealed from Wednesday 16 December. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Tier 3 rules and restrictions will come into play from Wednesday 16th December in London, but what does that mean for pubs, shops and gyms?

London and parts of Essex have been placed into Tier 3 of the coronavirus alert system as of Wednesday 16th December.

With no official end date in place, these parts of the country will be facing tougher rules and restrictions as they try to prevent a further rise in Covid cases across their boroughs.

What are Tier 3 coronavirus Christmas rules?

So what are London and Essex’s Tier 3 restrictions and rules? Here’s the latest government guidance:

The Government have confirmed new areas that will face the highest alert level of coronavirus
The Government have confirmed new areas that will face the highest alert level of coronavirus. Picture: PA

What are London Tier 3 (very high) rules and restrictions?

Residents of the UK living in London and parts of Essex will now have to follow the below rules:

- You cannot socially mix indoors, in private gardens or in most outdoor venues except with those within your bubble.

- You can meet in groups of six in public outdoor places such as parks.

- Non-essential shops can remain open along with gyms and personal care services like salons.

- Bars, pubs and restaurants can only operate a takeaway service.

- Indoor entertainment venues, like bowling and cinemas, must close,

- In Tier 3, people are advised not to travel outside of their tier. Travel into Tier 3 is also advised against unless essential.

