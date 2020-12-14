What are the Christmas rules in tier 3?

Christmas rules in tier 3: The rules and restrictions for the festive season revealed. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

What will the Christmas rules be for London and Essex if they move into Tier 3? How does the Christmas bubble work? Latest details.

The Christmas coronavirus rules were announced early in December when the majority of the country was placed under Tier 2 and 3 of the Covid alert system.

And now, as it’s expected London and potentially Essex could be entering the highest alert level Tier 3, we take a look at what this means for the Christmas rules and bubble the government has allowed us to form for the festive season.

So what are the Christmas rules for those in Tier 3? Can you still form Christmas bubbles? And do the rules apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Tier 1, 2 and 3 Christmas rules remain the same as festive bubbles can be formed. Picture: PA

What are the Christmas rules in tier 3?

As with Tier 1 and 2, the Christmas rules in Tier 3 will remain the same.

Between Wednesday 23 to Sunday 27, up to three households can form a Christmas bubble where you’ll be allowed to socialise in each other’s homes, in places of worship and other outdoor spaces.

You’ll only be allowed to be in one Christmas bubble for the entire five days and therefore can not mix indoors with any other household other than you’re original bubble.

Existing support bubbles count as one household and children under 18 whose parents have separated are permitted to form two bubbles.

If you are self-isolating, you can not join a bubble and if someone from your Christmas bubble tests positive, everyone must isolate afterwards.

The government have confirmed the Christmas rules for England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Picture: PA

What are the Christmas bubble rules for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

The rules for Scotland and Wales are the same as England.

In Northern Ireland the Christmas bubble window is 22-28th December, two days longer, to allow for travel.