When will Covid lockdown tiers be changed and reviewed?

By Zoe Adams

England has now been placed under tiers 1, 2 and 3 following the end of the second lockdown - but when do tiers change? And could they change before Christmas?

The second lockdown has come to an end in England and now the nation faces new and tougher tier 1, 2 and 3 restrictions to help beat the fight against coronavirus.

With the majority of the country in Covid tiers 2 and higher, the country is already keen to find out how long each region will be in their alert level for - so when will the lockdown tiers be reviewed? And will it be before Christmas?

Boris Johnson and the UK government have confirmed there will be a new set of coronavirus rules around Christmas, allowing three households to meet for five days, but will this change the tiers?

Here’s when the coronavirus tiers will be reviewed and what needs to happen to change your areas tier:

When will the Covid tiers be reviewed?

Boris Johnson has confirmed the England tier system will be looked at and reviewed every 14 days.

This means the next tier review will be around December 16 - a date yet to be confirmed by the experts.

How does an area change tier?

There are a number of elements scientists and experts will look at then it comes to determining your tier, which can be checked using the government postcode checker.

Key indicators of your tier include case detection rates in across all age groups, detection rates in over-60s and the rate at which Covid-19 cases are rising and falling.

They will also examine the pressure on the NHS in that area plus the positive case rate.