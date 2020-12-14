Coronavirus: What parts of Essex are in Tier 3?

By Zoe Adams

Essex will be joining London and facing tougher Covid Tier 3 rules and restrictions - but what parts of the region are in lockdown? And when will Essex go into Tier 3 and how long for?

Matt Hancock has confirmed areas such as London, Hertfordshire and parts of Essex will now face coronavirus Tier 3 lockdown rules.

Following a sharp increase in Covid cases in these areas, along with the identification of a new coronavirus variant, the government has confirmed the areas which must face stricter rules to help prevent further spread.

What are the Christmas rules in Tier 3?

However, not all of Essex has been placed under tougher restrictions - here’s the parts of Essex facing new Tier 3 rules plus when they start and end:

What parts of Essex are in Tier 3?

The parts of the South East and Essex which must follow new coronavirus tier 3 rules - including the closure of pubs, restaurants and bars - are:

- Basildon

- Brentwood

- Harlow

- Epping

- Castle Point

- Rochford

- Maldon

- Braintree

- Chelmsford

- Thurrock

- Southend-on-Sea

Essex County Council have said it understands how “disappointing” a move into Tier 3 is but encourages residents to “follow restrictions relevant to your area”.

When will Essex go into Tier 3 and how long for?

These parts of Essex will be under new alert rules from Wednesday 16th December, 00:01am.

They will be reviewed again by the government in two weeks along with the rest of the country’s regions.