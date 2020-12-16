Wales Christmas Covid rules: What is a Christmas bubble and what are level 4 restrictions?

Christmas rules in Wales have changed following an increase in cases. Picture: PA/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Wales have confirmed tougher Christmas rules on households mixing over the festive period. But what are the Christmas bubble rules and what is an alert level 4 lockdown?

England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales confirmed the coronavirus rules around mixing households at Christmas were going to be relaxed but now, following a rise in cases, tougher restrictions are being put in place.

In Wales, they have confirmed while Covid rules will still be relaxed for five days, Christmas bubbles will be limited further and a level 4 lockdown will follow.

New Covid variant discovered in Wales - latest news

Here are the official Christmas Covid rules in Wales including how many households can be in your Christmas bubble and what an alert level 4 lockdown is:

Wales will enter a level four lockdown meaning all non-essential shops will close. Picture: PA

How many households can join a Christmas bubble in Wales?

As confirmed on December 16, only two households are permitted to form a Christmas bubble for the relaxed five days. This is from December 23 to 27th as originally planned.

During these five days, you are not allowed to mix with any other household, and if someone tests positive for Covid, the entire Christmas bubble must isolate.

What is a level four lockdown in Wales?

Following the relaxed Christmas period, Wales has confirmed they will enter a level 4 Covid lockdown on December 28.

This means you must stay at home, mix with no other households unless they form your support or childcare bubble and travel should only be for essential journeys.

Non-essential shops and hospitality will close from December 25th.