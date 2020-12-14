When is London moving into Tier 3 and for how long?

14 December 2020, 15:30

London in Tier 3: Capital to face toughest coronavirus rules and restrictions
London in Tier 3: Capital to face toughest coronavirus rules and restrictions. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

London and parts of Essex have been told they will face Tier 3 rules and restrictions - but when does it start? And how long will London be in Tier 3 for?

Matt Hancock has confirmed the government will be placing London and parts of Essex into Tier 3 after a surge in coronavirus cases.

As confirmed on Monday, December 14, the city capital and parts of Essex will move from Tier 2 restrictions to some of the toughest in the country under the highest Covid alert system.

This means no social mixing indoors, only small gatherings of six in public places and for all restaurants, pubs and bars to close again.

Coronavirus lockdown: What are Tier 3 rules and restrictions?

But when will London go into Tier 3? What’s the official start date and time? And when will Tier 3 end for London? Here’s what we know so far:

Tier 3 coronavirus rules are the toughest in the country
Tier 3 coronavirus rules are the toughest in the country. Picture: PA

When will London officially go into Tier 3?

The capital city will be heading into Tier 3 to face the toughest of coronavirus restrictions within the next few days with a start date ahead of the regular Tier system review.

London will officially move into Tier 3 on Wednesday 16th December at 00:01.

When will London come out of Tier 3?

Following England’s second lockdown, Boris Johnson confirmed the Tier system will be looked at and reviewed every 14 days.

With no official end date for London Tier 3, their case will be looked at around December 30 2020. It is not known how long London will be in Tier 3 for.

