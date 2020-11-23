New Covid rules for pubs: When can they reopen and the tier restrictions

Pubs reopening in December must follow new and strict coronavirus rules. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Can pubs and bars open in tiers 1, 2 and 3? Will they be opening again in December? Here’s the latest coronavirus rules for pubs and bars.

Lockdown 2 in England will be coming to an end on December 2 which means there will be a new set of coronavirus rules and restrictions for pubs to follow when they reopen next month.

The new Covid rules for pubs will be different across tiers 1, 2 and 3 meaning public houses could be in for more financial hardship as the winter virus plan is laid out by Boris Johnson and his team of experts.

So will pubs open in December? What are the Covid pub rules in tiers 1, 2 and 3? Here’s what you need to know:

New pub Covid rules depends on your areas tier alert level. Picture: PA

Will pubs reopen in December?

The good news is the majority of pubs will reopen in December, and possibly for Christmas, although this is yet to be confirmed under the Covid Christmas rules.

However, your pub experience will not be the same as usual as certain regulations must be followed in order for you to enjoy an alcoholic drink at a pub.

Can pubs open in tier 1? What are the rules?

In medium alert level areas, tier 1, pubs must be table service only and all orders must be made by 10pm. They should be closed by 11pm.

You’ll be able to visit following the rule of 6 or with people from your household or support bubble.

Pubs in tier 3 areas will remain closed but can operate a takeaway service. Picture: PA

Can pubs open in tier 2? What are the rules?

Pubs and bars must close unless operating as a restaurant. Alcohol can only be purchased alongside a substantial meal.

Dining must also be completed within your household or support bubble and all orders must be made by 10pm.

Can pubs open in tier 3? What are the rules?

Pubs in a very high alert level area will remain closed but can operate a takeaway service.