When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?

Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5. Picture: PA

When does lockdown start again in England? And when is the second lockdown’s end date? Here’s what we know about the new rules and guidelines.

Boris Johnson confirmed on October 31 that England would be heading into a second lockdown in a bid to help control coronavirus for a second time and help the NHS.

During the announcement, it was revealed multiple businesses would be closing again, along with a set of new rules and restrictions for the country, that would all come into play under the new lockdown on Thursday, November 5.

So when does lockdown start again in England? What’s the second lockdown end date? And what happens after December 2? Here are the details.

Boris Johnson confirmed the UK lockdown would last four weeks. Picture: PA

When does England go into second lockdown?

At present, England’s second lockdown will start again on Thursday, November 5 at 00:01.

During his announcement, Boris confirmed all final details about the second lockdown will be put before parliament this week and will be confirmed on Wednesday.

When will England’s second lockdown end?

Unlike the March lockdown, England has been given an end date this time of 00:01, December 2.

Michael Gove has said lockdown could be extended if the R rate, the number of people one infected person will infect, doesn’t go below one.

Second lockdown: It's expected England will return to the tier system once the four weeks end. Picture: PA

What happens after December 2nd in England?

It’s believed England will return to the three-tier system that the country had been following just before the second lockdown announcement.

It’s expected there will be a few changes to the local and regional approach which will be made clearer depending on how successful lockdown two is.