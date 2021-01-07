When does lockdown 3 end in England? Start and finish date revealed

7 January 2021, 16:15

Boris Johnson confirmed a third national lockdown at the beginning of January 2021
Boris Johnson confirmed a third national lockdown at the beginning of January 2021. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

England entered their third lockdown in January 2021 but when did it officially start? And what’s the end date? Latest government coronavirus details revealed.

Boris Johnson confirmed England would enter a third national Covid-19 lockdown on January 2021 with all schools and non-essential shops closing as the public were asked to work from home once more.

At the time of the government announcement, it was stated the lockdown would last at least six weeks as the UK tackles increasing coronavirus numbers and severe pressure on the NHS.

But with no official lockdown end date being given, and with legislation in place until March 31st, what have the government said about how long it will last? And what was the start date?

How far can you travel in England's third national lockdown?

Here’s the latest information regarding England’s third lockdown:

England's lockdown will last at least until mid February said the Prime Minister
England's lockdown will last at least until mid February said the Prime Minister. Picture: PA

When did the third national lockdown start in England?

Boris Johnson addressed the nation on January 4th and explained England would go into another lockdown the following day, January 5th.

Following a huge increase in Covid cases and the discovery of a faster spreading variant, the closure of schools and all non-essential shops was announced.

When will the third national lockdown end? How long will the new restrictions last?

During his speech, Boris Johnson revealed the middle of February as a tentative date for the lifting of lockdown measures.

He said: “By the middle of February, if things go well and with a fair wind in our sails, we expect to have offered the first vaccine dose to everyone in the four top priority groups identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.”

However, the Prime Minister confirmed they would “remain cautious about the timetable ahead”.

All legislation for the new lockdown is in place until March 31st meaning the rules and restrictions may need to be followed until then, depending on how the vaccine is rolled out and how the NHS is coping.

Boris told MPs: “As was the case last spring, our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.

“That is why the legislation this House will vote on later today runs until 31 March. Not because we expect the full national lockdown to continue until then, but to allow a steady, controlled and evidence-led move down through the tiers on a regional basis – carefully.”

