Covid lockdown: When will pubs and restaurants reopen in England?

Pubs reopening in England: UK public want to know when they'll reopen again. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Restaurants, bars and pubs officially closed at the beginning of January but when will they officially reopen again after lockdown? And when did they shut?

Boris Johnson and the government are set to announce plans for a roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown with one of the biggest questions being, when will pubs and restaurants reopen again in England?

With the majority of pubs, bars and restaurants closing in January 2021, and with areas in Covid tier 4 before Christmas, businesses and the public are keen to get them back up and running again.

The Prime Minister is expected to confirm a way out of lockdown from the week commencing 22 February, however, it’s not known whether pubs and restaurants will be a part of the restrictions being lifted just yet.

Here’s when pubs and restaurants could reopen in England and when they closed as the UK get their hopes up for a roadmap out of lockdown:

Pubs and bars could reopen from May with outdoor socialising encouraged. Picture: PA

When did pubs, bars and restaurants close for lockdown in England?

Across the country, pubs and restaurants closed at different times as different tier restrictions were put in place.

Those placed in tiers three and four were forced to close from 16 December with the rest of the country closing their public houses from 5 January.

Pubs in the UK closed from January 2021 under new coronavirus lockdown measures. Picture: PA

When will pubs and restaurants reopen in England 2021?

The government haven’t confirmed any plans to open pubs, bars and restaurants yet as they continue to remain extremely cautious about the easing of the third lockdown.

As with the other lockdowns, it’s believed these facilities will be one of the last to open.

However, there have been reports they could open on a takeaway basis as early as April. It’s believed there will be continued social distancing rules too.