When will non-essential shops open again in England?

22 February 2021, 13:41

Non-essentials shops reopening: The public ask questions about shopping after lockdown
Non-essentials shops reopening: The public ask questions about shopping after lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown has begun so when can people in England and the UK expect non-essential shops to reopen again in 2021?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is laying out a roadmap out of lockdown following the success of the coronavirus vaccine - but when will non-essential shops reopen?

With schools and socialising with others being the top priority for the Government, people are wondering when it’s likely we’ll see our local and high street shops reopening after months of closures.

Pubs and restaurants are expected to be some of the last establishments to open in the lockdown roadmap along with hairdressers and barbers, as Boris Johnson confirmed this easing of restrictions will be extremely "cautious".

Related article: When will gyms reopen following lockdown closures?

So when will non-essential shops open in England and the UK? What shops are allowed to open in lockdown? Here’s the latest.

England's high street has faced months of closures following strict lockdown rules
England's high street has faced months of closures following strict lockdown rules. Picture: PA

When will non-essential shops open again?

At present, Boris Johnson and his government have yet to confirm any specific dates around the reopening of non-essential shops including clothing, furniture and beauty shops.

In lockdown roadmap leaked documents, it’s expected non-essential shops will reopen in April meaning a further month of closures.

Plans for the reopening of non-essential shops in Wales, Scotland and Ireland are also yet to be announced.

Essential shops including food suppliers and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open
Essential shops including food suppliers and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open. Picture: PA

What shops can stay open in lockdown?

Not all shops were forced to close for lockdown as ‘essential’ shops were allowed to continue running, with coronavirus rules in place.

Shops that have continued to work include supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building suppliers, mechanics, banks and Post Offices.

Some shops have also managed to operate a ‘click and collect’ system since lockdown began at the beginning of January 2021.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A United Airlines plane with smoke trailing from its right side

Boeing urges airlines to suspend use of some 777s after engine failure
Two women sit above a deserted beach in Cannes

Hard-hit French region home to Cannes and Nice faces weekend lockdowns
People push belongings through a flooded area in Indonesia

Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia

Hayley Arceneaux

Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

Boris Johnson will set out his Covid-19 lockdown 'roadmap' on Monday

Lockdown LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce 'roadmap' out of restrictions in England
Anti-coup protesters join a rally in Mandalay

Protests swell across Myanmar in defiance of junta threat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson doesn't want to alter Covid rules week-by-week, says ex-adviser

PM aims to 'stick' to Covid lockdown easing after 'being burned', says ex-adviser
Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

Smart Motorways: 'Would you rather get somewhere 20 minutes late, or be killed?'
Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London