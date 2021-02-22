When will non-essential shops open again in England?

Non-essentials shops reopening: The public ask questions about shopping after lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown has begun so when can people in England and the UK expect non-essential shops to reopen again in 2021?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is laying out a roadmap out of lockdown following the success of the coronavirus vaccine - but when will non-essential shops reopen?

With schools and socialising with others being the top priority for the Government, people are wondering when it’s likely we’ll see our local and high street shops reopening after months of closures.

Pubs and restaurants are expected to be some of the last establishments to open in the lockdown roadmap along with hairdressers and barbers, as Boris Johnson confirmed this easing of restrictions will be extremely "cautious".

So when will non-essential shops open in England and the UK? What shops are allowed to open in lockdown? Here’s the latest.

England's high street has faced months of closures following strict lockdown rules. Picture: PA

When will non-essential shops open again?

At present, Boris Johnson and his government have yet to confirm any specific dates around the reopening of non-essential shops including clothing, furniture and beauty shops.

In lockdown roadmap leaked documents, it’s expected non-essential shops will reopen in April meaning a further month of closures.

Plans for the reopening of non-essential shops in Wales, Scotland and Ireland are also yet to be announced.

Essential shops including food suppliers and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open. Picture: PA

What shops can stay open in lockdown?

Not all shops were forced to close for lockdown as ‘essential’ shops were allowed to continue running, with coronavirus rules in place.

Shops that have continued to work include supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building suppliers, mechanics, banks and Post Offices.

Some shops have also managed to operate a ‘click and collect’ system since lockdown began at the beginning of January 2021.