When will gyms be open again in England?

22 February 2021, 12:33

Gyms reopening in the UK: The public turn their attention to fitness as the roadmap out of lockdown begins
Gyms reopening in the UK: The public turn their attention to fitness as the roadmap out of lockdown begins. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The roadmap plans out of lockdown have those in England and the whole of the UK wanting to know when might gyms reopen again - here’s the latest information.

Boris Johnson is set to confirm a “cautious” roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown with schools and socialising expected to be the first restrictions that are eased.

However, as England and the rest of the UK prepare for the new lockdown rules, many are keen to know when gyms might reopen again in the UK too and where they fit into the roadmap plans from the Prime Minister.

Expected to be one of the later things to resume service, gyms and fitness centres in England and the UK could face at least another month of closures.

When will pubs and restaurants reopen again in England?

So when will gyms be open again in England? What coronavirus lockdown rules will be in place? Here’s what we know so far:

Gyms in England and the UK already have strict rules in place following lockdown
Gyms in England and the UK already have strict rules in place following lockdown. Picture: PA

When will gyms be open again in England and the rest of the UK?

At present, there are no confirmed plans for when gyms and fitness centres can reopen in England or the rest of the UK.

Boris Johnson has confirmed a very “cautious” easing of lockdown restrictions which could mean gyms don’t reopen for at least another month.

In the reported leaked roadmap lockdown notes, gyms are looking likely to reopen around April and Easter time.

Scotland, Wales and Ireland are yet to mention any plans about when gyms will reopen in 2021.

Boris Johnson is expected to talk about gyms reopening at a later date
Boris Johnson is expected to talk about gyms reopening at a later date. Picture: PA

How will gyms reopen after lockdown?

Many gyms already have strict social distancing rules in place following their reopening after the last lockdown. These can include booked time slots, one way systems around the gyms and outdoor sessions. There are also strict hygiene systems in place.

These are expected to remain in place with some uncertainty around how group exercise classes can resume.

