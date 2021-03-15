What lockdown restrictions are lifting in England on 12th April?

15 March 2021, 13:05 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 14:32

12th April: What lockdown restrictions are lifting as part of the roadmap plan?
12th April: What lockdown restrictions are lifting as part of the roadmap plan? Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

What will reopen on 12th April? What will the new lockdown rules be? Here’s the latest on step 2 of lockdown restrictions being lifted in the UK as part of the roadmap plan.

The roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown has begun with schools reopening and will soon allow the rule of 6 to be allowed outside once more - but what restrictions will be lifted on 12th April when step 2 begins?

Should everything go to plan, and the government are satisfied the coronavirus rates are low enough, the 12th April will be when some important lockdown restrictions are lifted.

From hairdressers, to outdoor pubs, the English public are excited to see some normality resume from this day should all of the government’s four Covid-19 tests be met.

So what reopens on 12th April in the lockdown restrictions roadmap? Here’s the new rules:

Non-essential shops are planned to reopen on 12th April if the government believes it is safe to do so
Non-essential shops are planned to reopen on 12th April if the government believes it is safe to do so. Picture: PA

What lockdown restrictions are lifted on 12th April?

Perhaps some of the most exciting changes following England’s third lockdown, from 12th April residents in England should be able to:

  • Return to the gym along with all other indoor leisure such as pools. This will be for individual use or within your household.
  • Outdoor attractions such as zoos, farms, theme parks etc. will be allowed to reopen.
  • Hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons can resume business under the personal care sector.
  • All non-essential shops to reopen.
  • Libraries and community centres can reopen their doors.
  • Restaurants and pubs with outdoor eating facilities can serve food and drink again.
  • All children’s classes and activities can resume with a maximum of 15 parents indoors.
  • Domestic overnight stays and self-catering UK holidays will be allowed.
  • Funerals will be allowed 30 guests and weddings can happen with 15 guests.
Outdoor drinking and dining should be permitted again as part of the roadmap out of lockdown
Outdoor drinking and dining should be permitted again as part of the roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: PA

What lockdown rules remain after 12th April?

  • No abroad travel for leisure is allowed.
  • No mixing households or bubbles inside your home.
  • Adult indoor sport is still not allowed to happen.
  • Hotels and BnBs remain closed.
  • Large outdoor events are not yet permitted.
  • Social distancing and face masks rules remain the same to help prevent the spread.

