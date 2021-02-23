When are swimming pools opening again in England?

23 February 2021, 14:20

Swimming pools will be reopening in England within the next two lockdown steps
Swimming pools will be reopening in England within the next two lockdown steps. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From outdoor to indoor swimming pools, here’s when you’re likely to be able to go swimming again and have lessons following Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson confirmed a full road map out of lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic - so when can England residents expect swimming pools to open again? And when can lessons happen?

From gyms, to pubs and even non-essential shops, the roadmap to recovery listed expected dates of when the majority of things in the UK can go back to “normal” with 21 June 2021 being the final lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions.

So when are swimming pools likely to reopen again in England? Indoor and outdoor pools, along with classes, are permitted to resume at different dates, however, there are still some swimming restrictions in place for longer.

Swim England have been left with “mixed feelings” around the roadmap announcement and what it means for reopening of pools and swimming classes.

Related article: When can you travel and go on holiday in the UK again?

Here is when indoor and outdoor swimming pools can reopen again and when swimming classes can resume:

Outdoor swimming pools should be able to open from 29 March
Outdoor swimming pools should be able to open from 29 March. Picture: PA

When can indoor and outdoor swimming pools open again?

Outdoor pools will be permitted to open within step one of the roadmap out of lockdown plan as they come under outdoor sports along with golf, basketball courts and tennis.

Indoor swimming pools can resume business from step two which is earliest 12 April.

When can swimming lessons, clubs and activities start again?

As stated by Swim England, indoor children activities such as swimming lessons or sports can also begin from 12 April.

However, for those over 18 who partake in swimming lessons or sport, this can’t begin until a much later stage of 17 May when the third stage of restrictions are expected to be lifted.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Etna

Mount Etna eruptions impress even seasoned volcano watchers

Czech Republic Under Ice Swimming Record

Czech freediver sets record distance swimming under ice

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore

Queen's relative jailed for sexually assaulting woman in his castle home
Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar

More Myanmar protests follow strike as international concern grows
A Victorian house is moved through the streets

Crowds gather to watch 139-year-old house move through San Francisco
Anti-coup protesters outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar

G7 countries condemn 'oppression' of Myanmar protesters after two shot dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says
James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus

James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus
The Tory MP was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Government 'roadmap' out of lockdown based on 'dodgy assumptions'
'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher

'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher
Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues

Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues
Boris Johnson doesn't want to alter Covid rules week-by-week, says ex-adviser

PM aims to 'stick' to Covid lockdown easing after 'being burned', says ex-adviser

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London