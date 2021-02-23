When are swimming pools opening again in England?

Swimming pools will be reopening in England within the next two lockdown steps. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From outdoor to indoor swimming pools, here’s when you’re likely to be able to go swimming again and have lessons following Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson confirmed a full road map out of lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic - so when can England residents expect swimming pools to open again? And when can lessons happen?

From gyms, to pubs and even non-essential shops, the roadmap to recovery listed expected dates of when the majority of things in the UK can go back to “normal” with 21 June 2021 being the final lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions.

So when are swimming pools likely to reopen again in England? Indoor and outdoor pools, along with classes, are permitted to resume at different dates, however, there are still some swimming restrictions in place for longer.

Swim England have been left with “mixed feelings” around the roadmap announcement and what it means for reopening of pools and swimming classes.

Related article: When can you travel and go on holiday in the UK again?

Here is when indoor and outdoor swimming pools can reopen again and when swimming classes can resume:

Outdoor swimming pools should be able to open from 29 March. Picture: PA

When can indoor and outdoor swimming pools open again?

Outdoor pools will be permitted to open within step one of the roadmap out of lockdown plan as they come under outdoor sports along with golf, basketball courts and tennis.

Indoor swimming pools can resume business from step two which is earliest 12 April.

When can swimming lessons, clubs and activities start again?

As stated by Swim England, indoor children activities such as swimming lessons or sports can also begin from 12 April.

However, for those over 18 who partake in swimming lessons or sport, this can’t begin until a much later stage of 17 May when the third stage of restrictions are expected to be lifted.