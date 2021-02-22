Roadmap out of lockdown: Key dates and steps of when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted

22 February 2021, 17:08 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 17:16

Boris Johnson has confirmed the roadmap out of lockdown
Boris Johnson has confirmed the roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Boris Johnson has confirmed his roadmap out of lockdown and key reopening dates. Here are the important dates and what step 1, 2, 3 and 4 means for England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the official roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown that started in January 2021 with a four-step plan to get England “back to normal life”.

The new government lockdown rules and what is being hailed as the “roadmap to recovery” outlines key steps, 1, 2, 3 and 4 and dates as to when schools, pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops and even weddings can begin to resume normal service.

Boris Johnson also confirmed life will be relatively back to normal by June should the Covid-19 vaccine scheme continue to provide positive results and data.

So what is the roadmap out of lockdown? What are the key dates? And what are steps 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the roadmap? Here’s the latest information:

Barbers and hairdressers can reopen from 12 April should all coronavirus tests continue to pass
Barbers and hairdressers can reopen from 12 April should all coronavirus tests continue to pass. Picture: PA

What is Step 1 of the roadmap out of lockdown?

Step one of the roadmap to recovery begins on 8 March where primary and secondary schools will reopen again meaning wraparound childcare can also resume.

Exercise or recreation outdoors with one other person is also permitted, however, the message to remain at home still remains strong.

A second stage of step 1 also begins on 29 March where the rule of 6 outdoors is allowed again along with outdoor sports. Outdoor parent and child groups of up to 15 can also begin again.

What is Step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown?

If all goes well and the four tests to carry on with the roadmap are passed, step 2 will begin around 12 April.

This will be confirmed a week in advance but from this date in England:

  • Gym and indoor leisure will reopen.
  • The rule of 6 outdoors continues but no mixing indoors.
  • Outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme arks and drive in cinemas to open.
  • Eating outdoors will be permitted.
  • Non-essential shops to reopen.
  • Person care premises to resume business.
  • Libraries and community centres to open.
  • Household over night stays permitted.
  • Indoor children’s activities resume.
Social distancing measures look likely to end in June 2021 thanks to Covid vaccine success
Social distancing measures look likely to end in June 2021 thanks to Covid vaccine success. Picture: PA

What is Step 3 of the roadmap out of lockdown?

At least five weeks after step 2, and along as all four tests are passed, step 3 allows the following to begin again from 17 May.

  • Indoor entertainment and attractions
  • 30 person limit outdoors.
  • Rule of 6 or two households can meet indoors.
  • Organised indoor adult sport.
  • Domestic overnight stays.
  • Remaining outdoor entertainment including performances.
  • Remaining accommodation to open.
  • International travel review.

What is Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown?

At least five weeks after Step 3 and no earlier than 21 June, the following will be permitted as life returns to some normality.

  • Nightclubs to reopen.
  • No legal limits on social contact.
  • Larger events.
  • And no legal limits on all life events.

