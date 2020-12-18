Online calculator estimates how soon you're likely to get the coronavirus vaccine

The online calculator estimates when you could get the Covid vaccine. Picture: LBC/PA

By EJ Ward

An online calculator has launched which estimates when people are likely to get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine.

With the coronavirus vaccine having rolled out across the UK and the news more than 137,000 people in the UK had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the first week of the "largest vaccination programme in British history" many have been asking when it will be their turn to get the jab?

The Omni calculator asks a series of questions about your age, health and situation to work out what place you might be in the queue to receive the jab.

The calculator then tells the user where they stand in terms of getting the vaccine.

It's worth pointing out the calculator is not an official NHS product and is not connected to the vaccine roll-out program.

Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors started to open across England this week.

GP practices in more than 100 locations had the vaccine delivered to them on Monday, with some opening their clinics later in the afternoon.

The majority will begin providing vaccination services to their local community within days, NHS England and NHS Improvement said.

NHS staff including nurses and pharmacists will work alongside GPs to inoculate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents.

The vaccination centres will operate from existing doctors' surgeries or community hubs in villages, towns and cities across the country, with patients invited to receive the jab.



An online calculator asks a series of questions about yourself. Picture: Omni Calculator

On Thursday Lord Bethell told Peers it would take until at least the spring before all high-risk groups had been offered a jab.

While leading scientists have warned it would take almost a year to vaccinate the entire UK population against Covid-19, even with no interruptions in vaccine supply.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, said the rapid development of vaccines in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was a "remarkable achievement".



But together with Professor Tim Cook, a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care medicine from the University of Bristol, Sir Jeremy warned there was still a long way to go.