Online calculator estimates how soon you're likely to get the coronavirus vaccine

18 December 2020, 13:55 | Updated: 18 December 2020, 14:11

The online calculator estimates when you could get the Covid vaccine
The online calculator estimates when you could get the Covid vaccine. Picture: LBC/PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

An online calculator has launched which estimates when people are likely to get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine.

With the coronavirus vaccine having rolled out across the UK and the news more than 137,000 people in the UK had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the first week of the "largest vaccination programme in British history" many have been asking when it will be their turn to get the jab?

The Omni calculator asks a series of questions about your age, health and situation to work out what place you might be in the queue to receive the jab.

The calculator then tells the user where they stand in terms of getting the vaccine.

It's worth pointing out the calculator is not an official NHS product and is not connected to the vaccine roll-out program.

You can visit the Omni calculator here.

Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors started to open across England this week.

GP practices in more than 100 locations had the vaccine delivered to them on Monday, with some opening their clinics later in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Nursing chief warns of 'tsunami' of covid cases over Christmas

The majority will begin providing vaccination services to their local community within days, NHS England and NHS Improvement said.

NHS staff including nurses and pharmacists will work alongside GPs to inoculate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents.

The vaccination centres will operate from existing doctors' surgeries or community hubs in villages, towns and cities across the country, with patients invited to receive the jab.

An online calculator asks a series of questions about yourself.
An online calculator asks a series of questions about yourself. Picture: Omni Calculator

On Thursday Lord Bethell told Peers it would take until at least the spring before all high-risk groups had been offered a jab.

While leading scientists have warned it would take almost a year to vaccinate the entire UK population against Covid-19, even with no interruptions in vaccine supply.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, said the rapid development of vaccines in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was a "remarkable achievement".

But together with Professor Tim Cook, a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care medicine from the University of Bristol, Sir Jeremy warned there was still a long way to go.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Pence receiving his vaccine shot

US Vice-President Mike Pence receives coronavirus vaccination live on TV
Construction at Iran's Fordo nuclear facility

Iran builds underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

Lorries wait in line along the hard shoulder of the M20 motorway in Kent

Lorries queue for miles along M20 in Kent as Brexit trade deal deadline draws near
A protesting farmer child shows his skill as others prepare food

Indian prime minister offers to address concerns of protesting farmers
Emmanuel Macron gives the thumbs-up during a video conference call

Emmanuel Macron at presidential retreat in Versailles with fever
Boris Johnson has not ruled out the possibility of a third national lockdown

Boris Johnson 'hopes to avoid' third lockdown but doesn't rule it out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What are the Christmas Covid rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Christmas Covid rules: The guidance for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
LBC explains the rules around the current Christmas rules

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Impact of Covid-19 is "not a debate," says frontline worker

Frontline NHS worker's harrowing tale of life with Long-Covid
Nick questioned the Schools Minister over comments made by Jacob Rees-Mogg

'Is it a political stunt?" Nick Ferrari grills Minister over Unicef comments by Tory MP
The Tory MP has been challenged to visit a UNICEF food bank

'Jacob Rees-Mogg should come visit a food bank before commenting in Commons'
'Low Traffic Neighbourhood cycle lanes are a health disaster,' says taxi driver

London's 'Low Traffic Neighbourhood cycle lanes are health disaster,' says taxi driver
Nick challenged the Home Secretary on the pay of the former top adviser

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over pay rise for Dominic Cummings
'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London