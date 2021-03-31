29th March rule changes: How far can you travel now in lockdown?

Travel in lockdown: How far are you allowed to travel now restrictions are easing? Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Can I travel in England now? Are you allowed to travel outside of your area? Here’s how far you can travel now following the lockdown rules as of 29th March.

The roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown is officially under way with a number of restrictions, including some around UK travel, lifting from the 29th March.

With the Rule of Six back in force across England, and outdoor sports being permitted once more, an important question is how far can you travel now in lockdown?

The original ‘stay at home’ message has eased, with the government advising the English public to remain cautious and avoid making any unnecessary trips.

So how far can you travel in lockdown now? Can you travel in England? Here’s the latest rules and restrictions following 29th March:

The Rule of Six now applies to all public spaces including parks. Picture: PA

How far can you travel in lockdown after 29th March?

Following the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, rules around travel have only eased slightly after the 29th March rule changes.

You are still advised to minimise travel where possible and to avoid unnecessary trips, car sharing and to wear face coverings on public travel, but you are now allowed to leave your home to visit friends and family.

Allowed to meet up to six other people, or another household, you can now gather in public spaces, including private gardens, while still adhering to social distancing rules.

Travel is advised to remain to your local area where possible, but the ‘stay at home’ rule ended on 29th March.

Social distancing rules outside remain despite the Rule of Six. Picture: PA

Can you travel in England?

Unfortunately not at the moment as all England’s holiday accommodation remains closed.

Overnight stays with friends and family are also not permitted under the current coronavirus lockdown rules.

Providing this latest roadmap step goes well, and the government’s four tests are successful, you should be allowed overnight stays from 12 April.

This only includes ‘self-contained accommodation’ which means places you won’t have to share facilities with other families.

Indoor mixing will still not be allowed as the Rule of Six will remain in place for outdoors until at least 17th May.