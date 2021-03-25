Rule of Six: Can we meet in gardens from 29th March?

Garden meet ups are allowed from 29th March as part of the lockdown restriction being lifted. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The roadmap out of lockdown will reintroduce the Rule of Six from 29th March so can we now meet up in gardens now?

Coronavirus rules and lockdown restrictions have had us mixing with just one other person but as of 29th March, the Rule of Six will be back in use in England.

This means up to six people, or two households, can now mix outdoors as part of the lifted restrictions in the roadmap out of lockdown.

So does this mean we can now meet in private gardens from 29th March as well as local parks and beaches?

With Easter just around the corner and residents of England desperate to make plans with their friends and family, here’s the outdoor rules you can follow from next week:

The Rule of Six allows six people and two households to mix outdoors. Picture: PA

Can we meet in gardens from 29th March?

With the Rule of Six to follow, six people, or two households, can now meet in private gardens.

The stay-at-home message from the government will be dropped, however, travel is still advised to be kept to a minimum as the Covid vaccine continues to be rolled out across the country.

When meeting in parks and gardens, social distancing rules should still be adhered too and social gatherings are advised to be kept to a minimum as the country tackles its way out of the lockdown.

Meeting with friends and family will be permitted again as of 29th March. Picture: PA

What should I know about the Rule of Six?

The Rule of Six does not apply to indoors and still requires the six people, or two households, to abide by social distancing rules.

Children under five and babies are not included in the six and support bubbles are classed as one household.

What else can we do from 29th March?

Outdoor sport can resume including golf and tennis and outdoor parent and child groups can continue too with a maximum of 15 adults.

Outdoor sport and leisure facilities are also permitted to open.