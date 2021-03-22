What lockdown restrictions are lifting in England on 29th March?

Lockdown restrictions: Outdoor gatherings of up to six people will be allowed again. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What can you do from March 29 as lockdown restrictions ease? What will the new lockdown rules be? Here’s the latest on England’s roadmap plan.

The roadmap out of lockdown in England is approaching it’s second part on 29th March with some more coronavirus restrictions being lifted as well as the reintroduction of the rule of six.

Ahead of the 12th April - where the biggest set of lockdown restrictions are due to be lifted - the government will be removing another set of rules as they help England gradually return to normal outside of lockdown.

Related article: What lockdown rules are lifting on 12th April?

Related article: When can gyms reopen in England?

So what can you do from 29th March? What is the rule of six? Here’s what lockdown restrictions are being lifted as part of the roadmap should the government go ahead:

Two households or six people can gather in a public space again. Picture: PA

What lockdown restrictions are lifted on 29th March?

The second stage of part one of the roadmap out of lockdown means a few small restrictions will be eased to help control any further spread of the virus.

If the government is happy all four tests are met, from 29th March residents in England should be able to:

Follow the rule of six - you will be allowed to meet up in groups of six, or two households, again outdoors. No meeting in homes is permitted.

Outdoor sport and leisure facilities can resume business.

Organised outdoor sports for children and adults are permitted again.

Outdoor parent and child groups, with a maximum of 15 parents, can take place.

What is the rule of six?

Up to six people, or two households, are now allowed to mix outdoors again. Support bubbles are counted as one household and any children under the age of five are not included in the head count.

This also means private garden meets are allowed again.

Barbers and hairdressers can reopen from 12 April should all coronavirus tests continue to pass. Picture: PA

What is the next stage of the lockdown roadmap?

The 12th April is step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown and has some of the biggest rule liftings.

From this date, England can hopefully see one of the biggest returns to ‘normal life’ with non-essential shops, hairdressers and barbers and gyms reopening.

Outdoor dining and drinking should also be permitted along with self-catering holidays in the UK opening for business once more.

Around one week before these lockdown restrictions are lifted, Boris Johnson and the government will assess Covid data and deem if this is safe to do so.