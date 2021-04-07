What lockdown restrictions are lifting in England on 17th May?

Lockdown restrictions: 17th May will see more regulations lifted in the UK. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

What happens on May 17th as lockdown restrictions ease once more in England? What will we be able to do? Here’s the potential new rules for step 3 of the Covid roadmap.

The roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown in England has so far gone as planned as rules and restrictions were lifted as scheduled on 29th March and the 12th April.

So as another key date approaches for the return to normal life, what will happen on 17th May as part of Boris Johnson’s plan?

Following the reopening of gyms, non-essential shops and outdoor eating and drinking facilities, the public are looking forward to getting some more information on the possibility of going abroad, indoor dining and entertainment and larger gatherings.

So what lockdown restrictions are lifting in England on 17th May? And what lockdown rules will still be in place after this date? Here’s the latest information.

Abroad travel for 2021 will take careful consideration from the government and health experts. Picture: PA

The lockdown restrictions lifted on 12th April was the main step with non-essential shops, outdoor eating and drinking facilities, gyms and many more businesses able to reopen.

On the 17th May, step three of the roadmap, some bigger restrictions should be lifted, providing the coronavirus data still passes the government’s four tests. This includes:

Indoor entertainment and attractions.

30 person outdoor limit

Domestic overnight stays

Organised indoor adult sport

Weddings can have guests of up to 30 people

Reopening of remaining outdoor entertainment

Remaining holiday accommodation

Some large outdoor and indoor events to reopen

International travel review

Rule of six or two households can meet indoors (subject to review)

Travel abroad and vaccine passports will all be reviewed carefully before these lockdown restrictions are lifted, the government have advised.

Indoor gatherings following the rule of six could happen as early as 17th May. Picture: Getty

What lockdown restrictions are lifting next?

Step 4, the last stage of lockdown restrictions lifting, is June 21st.

This potentially means no legal limits on social contact, reopening of nightclub events, no limits on wedding and funerals and for much larger events to resume.