Boris Johnson to confirm further easing of Covid restrictions | Watch LIVE from 5pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to confirm the further easing of Covid restrictions at a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.

From 17 May, all but the highest risk businesses will reopen.

Indoor hospitality is set to return alongside cinemas, hotels and some larger events with restrictions on capacity.

Meanwhile, the UK's Covid-19 alert level was lowered today from four to three.

The change means that, according to the Government, transmission of the virus is no longer "high" or "rising exponentially".

