Roadmap announcement: What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

Boris Johnson announcement: The PM will set out a roadmap for leaving the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The Prime Minister will be making a statement in the House of Commons and a live announcement to the public about his plans for the roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown 2021.

Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation this evening in a coronavirus press conference that will detail England’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Addressing both the House of Commons and England in a televised event this evening, the Prime Minister is expected to announce when schools will go back and the increasing outdoor socialising.

Mr Johnson has called it a “cautious approach” for easing coronavirus restrictions this time as he allows the Covid vaccine system to roll out across the country, as well as giving the NHS time to recover - all parts of the four tests for easing lockdown.

Vaccine Minister details what the four tests for easing lockdown are

So what time is Boris Johnson speaking at his coronavirus briefing today? What is the roadmap out of lockdown expected to look like? Here’s the latest:

Boris Johnson continues to rely on the vaccine system for the safe end of lockdown. Picture: PA

What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

The Prime Minister will first announce his lockdown plans to the House of Commons around 3:30pm before he leads a Downing Street press conference at 7pm this evening.

Experts Professor Chris Whitty and scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are joining him for the coronavirus briefing today.

England's schools are likely to reopen from 8 March following the third coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA

What is Boris Johnson expected to say about the roadmap out of lockdown today?

Boris Johnson will be finally outlaying his plans for a roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown that started at the beginning of January 2021.

It’s expected the PM will confirm that both Primary and Secondary schools will reopen from 8 March as he continues to prioritise the reopening of schools.

Following that, 29 March is expected to be another important date on the easing of lockdown as it’s expected the rule of 6 outdoors will return along with outdoor sports being allowed.

Further easing of lockdown rules are expected to follow as Boris follows his four tests.