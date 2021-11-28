Israel bans foreigners due to Omicron and introduces phone tracking network

28 November 2021, 08:54

Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country
Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country and will use controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to crack down on the Omicron Covid variant.

Israel's Health Ministry said in a statement that the country's coronavirus cabinet has authorised a raft of measures, including red-listing travel to 50 African countries, banning entry by foreigners, and mandating quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad.

READ MORE: Omicron variant: PM tightens mask rules and says Christmas will be better this year

It also approved use of the Shin Bet internal security agency's controversial phone monitoring technology to perform contact tracing of individuals confirmed with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in Israel.

Israeli rights groups had criticised the use of the mobile phone monitoring technology as a violation of privacy rights, and the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that its use must be limited.

Dr Ran Balicer, head of the government's advisory panel on Covid-19, told Israel's Kan public radio that the new measures are necessary for the "fog of war" surrounding the new variant, saying it is "better to act early and strictly" to prevent its spread.

On Saturday, Israel said it had detected the new strain in a traveller who had returned from Malawi and was investigating seven other suspected cases. The seven people included three vaccinated individuals and all were placed in isolation.

Scientists say the new coronavirus variant, first detected in South Africa, is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread.

Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported at least 8,184 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Most of the population - more than 6.3 million people - have received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 4 million Israelis have received a booster.

The country has more than 7,000 active cases, 120 of them in a serious condition in hospital, according to Health Ministry statistics.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Punters were snowed in at the pub in the Yorkshire Dales

Guests snowed in at Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire Dales after Storm Arwen hits

Weather

The metal fire was described as "significant"

'Keep windows and doors closed': More than 100 firefighters tackle 'significant' metal blaze
Patel said even worse scenarios than the 27 migrant deaths could occur in the Channel

Work with us or risk seeing more migrants drown, Patel warns Europe
Storm Arwen has shut down I'm A Celebrity production

I'm A Celebrity stars removed from castle after Storm Arwen batters production
Dutch authorities are testing Covid-infected passengers for the Omicron variant

Netherlands tests passengers on South Africa flights for Omicron as 61 catch Covid
The Omicron variant has worried experts

What is the Omicron variant and what has Boris Johnson announced?
Boris Johnson has announced new measures as a precaution over the Omicron variant

Omicron variant: PM tightens mask rules and says Christmas will be better this year
Boris Johnson is giving a press briefing after two Omicron cases were detected

Watch again: Boris Johnson's No10 briefing after Omicron variant found in UK
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?